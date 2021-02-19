BRCC to offer ‘Friday Night Bites’ to raise money for educational foundation

Pippert graduated from BRCC in the 1970s. Since then, she’s stayed active with the college and currently serves on their foundation board.

“Blue Ridge Community College continues to support this community through educational efforts, and even though we can’t be together in person, we can certainly still continue to support their cause,” Pippert said.

Money raised during the event will be used for various things, including support for students, employees and the institution, Kiger said. For example, last year, the college awarded approximately $475,000 in scholarships to BRCC students.

Because of the pandemic, Kiger said the foundation board is very interested in addressing student needs.

“I think especially right now when we have fewer people on campus, the need for facility improvements and things like that are probably a little further down the list than direct help for students,” Kiger said.

Friday Night Bites is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26. The cost to register is $50 per login. Event logins can be purchased online at brcc.edu/edfound/friday-night-bites.html. There is no limit to how many people can attend the virtual event.

After registering, participants will receive a shopping list, advanced preparation instructions and suggested wine pairings. In addition to the $50 login fee, cooking ingredients will cost around $25 to $30, Pippert said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.