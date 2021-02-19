BRCC to offer ‘Friday Night Bites’ to raise money for educational foundation

Thinking of a COVID-19 safe fundraiser was a piece of cake for members of the Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation.
The foundation is now offering Friday Night Bites with Tassie Pippert in place of its annual Spring Fling Auction to raise money for the foundation.
“We were just trying to come up with ways that we could generate some revenue, have a little bit of fun and keep our community engaged at a time that it’s hard to engage with our donors and our prospective donors in the ways that we normally do,” said Amy Kiger, executive director of the BRCC Educational Foundation.
Pippert is not only a certified chef through the American Culinary Foundation, but she’s also a certified specialist of wine. She also teaches at James Madison University’s Hart School of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation.
During Friday Night Bites, Pippert will share her culinary expertise and lead a three-course cooking class directly into participants’ kitchens through a live stream.
The menu features an individualized antipasto salad with delicate artichoke and red wine vinaigrette, lightly sautéed breast of chicken with a piccata sauce of lemons, white wine and capers served with herbed pasta, and last, but certainly not least, a simple show-stopping Tiramisu.
Pippert said the whole meal would take about an hour and fifteen minutes to cook from start to finish and is very beginner-friendly.
Pippert graduated from BRCC in the 1970s. Since then, she’s stayed active with the college and currently serves on their foundation board.
“Blue Ridge Community College continues to support this community through educational efforts, and even though we can’t be together in person, we can certainly still continue to support their cause,” Pippert said.
Money raised during the event will be used for various things, including support for students, employees and the institution, Kiger said. For example, last year, the college awarded approximately $475,000 in scholarships to BRCC students.
Because of the pandemic, Kiger said the foundation board is very interested in addressing student needs.
“I think especially right now when we have fewer people on campus, the need for facility improvements and things like that are probably a little further down the list than direct help for students,” Kiger said.
Friday Night Bites is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26. The cost to register is $50 per login. Event logins can be purchased online at brcc.edu/edfound/friday-night-bites.html. There is no limit to how many people can attend the virtual event.
After registering, participants will receive a shopping list, advanced preparation instructions and suggested wine pairings. In addition to the $50 login fee, cooking ingredients will cost around $25 to $30, Pippert said.