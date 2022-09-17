Bridge Christian Church to host volunteering service event with over 500 volunteers

An area church will be ending a day of philanthropic acts with a bang.

Bridge Christian Church in Fishersville is hosting its second annual Fall-Fest celebration Saturday at 5:30 p.m., which is a celebratory event to finish off a day of volunteering.

Over 500 volunteers from the church and community will be assisting with several projects including Habitat for Humanity, a Christian organization dedicated to repairing and improving homes and raising awareness and support for decent and affordable housing. Projects such as house framing for the Habitat for Humanity recipients and packaging over 60,000 meals for international natural disaster relief victims will be occurring at the church from 9 a.m. to noon.

Stacey Burkholder, the church’s outreach minister, said organizing the two events has been fantastic.

“We have a tremendous volunteer base at our church,” he said. “We set a goal of 500 volunteers, but we have actually over 500, somewhere in the neighborhood of over 550. You’d find that they [volunteers] have a sense of purpose and meaning when they show up on a Saturday and have such an enormous impact.”

Burkholder said church volunteers are looking forward to making a difference Saturday.

“Lots of little hands, children to adults will be having an influence on people that are in need for some time to come,” he said. “So, we look forward to having an impact and making a difference.”

The church will then wrap up the day with an evening celebration of the volunteers’ hard work. The Fall-Fest is open to the community and no registration is required. The event will consist of activities for kids, live music from the bluegrass band, Nothin Fancy. The night will end with fireworks. Food, such as smoked BBQ and other options, will also be offered at no charge.

Burkholder described the Fall-Fest event as a “big old-fashioned church picnic in the evening to celebrate all the service they’ve [volunteers] done all morning.”

Bridge Christian Church, which has many members from Fishersville and Waynesboro, will be hosting several events throughout the fall season, including its annual Trunk-o-Treat celebration, community candlelight services and other volunteering opportunities.