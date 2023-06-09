More than 43,000 United States bridges are in poor condition, and the bipartisan federal infrastructure law expects to make a dent in that number with a $40 billion investment.

The money is going for replacement and repair of bridges.

And while many of the federal infrastructure projects for bridges are ambitious, maintaining bridges in a city of any size is a demanding and ongoing issue.

The news that Waynesboro is closing the 4th Street Bridge to car traffic by next week does not end the city’s bridge upkeep. Waynesboro Director of Public Works Trafford McRae said the city is responsible for 18 bridges. The bridges are inspected at least every two years; some are inspected yearly.

McRae said the city’s engineering consultant offers a report on city bridges annually.

“We have one staff member who gets a report from the engineers every year. He will go through the report and look at things we can perform in-house,” he said.

Next on the city’s list of bridge work is the Hopeman Parkway Bridge over the CSX Railroad tracks. McRae said the condition of the bridge’s steel beams makes it a candidate for replacement.

The city cannot do the work on the Hopeman bridge. Staunton VDOT Spokesman Ken Slack said the preliminary cost for replacing the bridge is $7.6 million and said engineering work on that is set for the summer of 2025.

If a bridge falls below a certain metric, it can qualify for VDOT’s state of good repair program. Slack said VDOT sets aside funds yearly for Virginia municipalities to rehabilitate or fully replace bridges. He said the funding is a mixture of different state and federal sources.

The state of good repair funds is based on availability and need. Slack said the amount of funding varies from year to year.

The most recent bridge project of magnitude in Waynesboro was the replacement of the Main Street Bridge across the South River in 2016 and 2017. Serving a vital artery in and out of Waynesboro, the project had a $7 million cost.

McRae said the best estimate to have replaced the 4th Street Bridge is $10 million. That cost for a bridge not heavily used is not beneficial.

“That is why we push bridge preservation,” McRae said. “There are new techniques to preserve decks and new welding techniques.”

Limiting the 4th Street Bridge’s use will lengthen its life. McRae said extending the bridge is a common sense step so pedestrians and bicycle riders can continue using it indefinitely.

And while the federal infrastructure legislation targets large bridges, the legislation also expects to fix 15,000 of America’s smaller bridges.