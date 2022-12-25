Brightening the holidays: Waynesboro residents go all out with Christmas decorations and lights

At least one home in Waynesboro is bright enough to light the way for Santa and his reindeer.

The residents of a home on Rosser Avenue have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights, proudly embracing their Venezuelan heritage and hoping to spread some holiday cheer.

“I see the cars, and I can tell they want to take the pictures, but they don’t say anything to us,” said Luis Figueredo, who immigrated from Venezuela over a year ago. “I don’t know why; we don’t bite.”

Figueredo, along with his three housemates Manuel Vegas, Jose Gregorio-Circelli, and his son, Paolo Circelli, all teamed up for the home project. Figueredo said they decorated their home partly because of how Venezuelans traditionally celebrate Christmas. He said Venezuelans tend to go all out during by lighting up their homes, hosting large family gatherings and opening presents on Christmas Eve. Figueredo and his housemates decided to share a few of their festive traditions with their neighbors.

Figueredo said decorating the inside and outside of the home took about a week or two.

“Jose got taste, he knows everything about decorating stuff, and I’m a graphic designer, so I know some things,” he said. “We are fast. When you do things that you like, everything goes fast.”

Although the has a few decorated homes, the street, for the most part, remains dimly lit.

Not only is the outside decorated, but the inside of the home is heavily decorated with two Christmas trees in the front hallway and living room. Various nutcrackers and a Santa Claus sitting on a closed piano in the living room.

“It’s very religious-based,” said Barbara Circelli, a family relative of one of the tenants.

Instead of splurging money on new Christmas decor, Figueredo and his housemates reused decorations or made them from scratch.

“Most of the stuff happened to be at garage sales, or used stuff people just don’t want,” Circelli said.

So far, Figueredo said he has enjoyed living in the River City.

“I have my own space,” he said. “I love everything about this house. I love Waynesboro; I’m living my dream.”

However, Figueredo, like his pet chameleon Rhaego, prefers tropical climates.

“The cold. I hate the cold,” he said. “Venezuela is really hot. I’m like my pet, a tropical person.”

That said, Figueredo, like many Waynesboro residents, is hoping for a white Christmas.

“Here, it’s like a fantasy because we got a chance of the snow,” he said.

In Venezuela, many people leave their Christmas lights on until February, a tradition Figueredo and his housemates plan to keep this holiday season.