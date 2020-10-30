BRITE Bus providing fare-free rides to polls on Election Day

BRITE Bus Transit Service is once again offering fare-free transportation for Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County voters heading to the polls this coming Tuesday on Election Day.

The transit system, which has been operating fare-free since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, has offered free transportation for riders on Election Day for the past few years.

“We very much appreciate being able to do that, and it just worked out that we’ve continued to be fare-free,” said Devon Thompson, Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission transit coordinator. “We just wanted to reiterate to people that we are still operating fare-free and that we can be an option to get to and from the polls.”

BRITE Bus offers several routes and serves most of the polling locations in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, Thompson said. Riders wishing to use the transit can find bus schedules online at www.britebus.org to see which route and times work best for them.

“It really just depends on your voting precinct and where those bus routes go,” Thompson said.