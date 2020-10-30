BRITE Bus providing fare-free rides to polls on Election Day

BRITE Bus Transit Service is once again offering fare-free transportation for Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County voters heading to the polls this coming Tuesday on Election Day.
The transit system, which has been operating fare-free since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, has offered free transportation for riders on Election Day for the past few years.
“We very much appreciate being able to do that, and it just worked out that we’ve continued to be fare-free,” said Devon Thompson, Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission transit coordinator. “We just wanted to reiterate to people that we are still operating fare-free and that we can be an option to get to and from the polls.”
BRITE Bus offers several routes and serves most of the polling locations in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, Thompson said. Riders wishing to use the transit can find bus schedules online at www.britebus.org to see which route and times work best for them.
“It really just depends on your voting precinct and where those bus routes go,” Thompson said.
All BRITE busses will operate on its fixed Monday-Friday schedule on Tuesday and will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Virginia polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
At this time, face coverings are required to ride the bus.
“We do ask if people can do so safely, that they wear face coverings on the bus,” Thompson said. “We can’t deny people rides, but we do very much appreciate people wearing your mask. It is part of the mandate from the state that people wear masks, so if they can do so safely, yes, wear a mask.”
BRITE Bus provides fixed-route and ADA-Compliant Paratransit service for riders. Those wishing to use the paratransit service should call (540) 943- 9302 at least a day before riding to request your trip.
Riders can also find more information about the BRITE Bus Transit Service on its Facebook page.
