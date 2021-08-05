BRITE Bus, which was operating fare-free, charging for all routes again

BRITE Bus drivers try to be on time as best they can, Smith said.

“When I came on to this job, they said, ‘You can be late, but don’t be early’,” Smith said.

For example, he said, it would not be ideal for a driver to show up and leave three minutes before their posted departure time because any would-be passengers who showed up two minutes later would miss the bus.

Buses run more smoothly when passengers wait at the stop indicated with a sign, Smith said.

The busiest times for BRITE Bus is between 2:30 or 3:30 p.m., Smith said, because most passengers don’t really want to wait until the last run.

“They want to get their things done and get on back home like everybody else does,” Smith said.

Busses do not always arrive at a specific stop at the exact time it is scheduled to, Smith said, adding both passengers and drivers need to be patient with each other.

One item that helps Smith through a shift, especially when it’s hot, is a frozen Gatorade. He says a 32 oz. bottle will last him his whole shift.

“Shake it, get the ice crystals going, and you’re good to go,” he said. “It’s awesome!”