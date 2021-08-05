BRITE Bus, which was operating fare-free, charging for all routes again

The free ride ended a month ago, but Waynesboro residents don’t mind having to pay.
After more than a year of operating fare-free since March 2020, BRITE Bus began charging a fee a month ago in an attempt to get back to normal.
“Oh, they’re great,” said Teresa Kelley of the transportation service while waiting for a bus at Wal-Mart on Rosser Avenue.
Kelley lives at Springdale Apartments on South Wayne Avenue and relies BRITE Bus to get around town when she needs to shop.
“I come here almost every day getting something,” said Kelley, pointing at the Wal-Mart superstore across the parking lot.
Kelley, who uses a wheelchair, said BRITE Bus is convenient for disabled senior citizens such as herself.
Sometimes, the busses run into delays like traffic.
“It’s like a big city bus service in a small town,” said BRITE Bus driver Brian Smith, who has been behind the wheel for the transportation company for the past four years.
“It gets very hectic when you’re behind,” he added as he pulled up beside the bus stop in the Wal-Mart parking lot.
As a driver, Smith has to be alert to passengers wanting to get off. He said during the pandemic it’s been a bit more challenging because the riders are required to wear a face mask while on the bus. Additionally, two plexiglass barriers next to and behind the driver’s seat were installed, which means drivers have to be even more attentive to their passengers in addition to what’s happening on the road.
BRITE Bus drivers try to be on time as best they can, Smith said.
“When I came on to this job, they said, ‘You can be late, but don’t be early’,” Smith said.
For example, he said, it would not be ideal for a driver to show up and leave three minutes before their posted departure time because any would-be passengers who showed up two minutes later would miss the bus.
Buses run more smoothly when passengers wait at the stop indicated with a sign, Smith said.
The busiest times for BRITE Bus is between 2:30 or 3:30 p.m., Smith said, because most passengers don’t really want to wait until the last run.
“They want to get their things done and get on back home like everybody else does,” Smith said.
Busses do not always arrive at a specific stop at the exact time it is scheduled to, Smith said, adding both passengers and drivers need to be patient with each other.
One item that helps Smith through a shift, especially when it’s hot, is a frozen Gatorade. He says a 32 oz. bottle will last him his whole shift.
“Shake it, get the ice crystals going, and you’re good to go,” he said. “It’s awesome!”
Passengers are able to bring their bike with them, said Smith, who added bikes can be latched onto a device on the front of the bus.
In Waynesboro, BRITE Bus charges .50 cents. Children 12 years of age and under, when accompanied by an adult, ride free. Students with valid ID also ride free.
A reduced fare of $0.25 is available for seniors age 65 and over, persons with disabilities and Medicare card holders.
For more information about BRITE Bus, visit britebus.org.