Business owners expect downtown Waynesboro to grow in 2023

While downtown Waynesboro businesses might still be recovering from holiday shoppers, plenty is in store for 2023.

Last year, the River City gained several new businesses, and more are expected to open in the coming months.

“Waynesboro has had a lot of growth,” said Meghan Swanson, president of Destination Downtown Waynesboro.

DDW is planning to host and expand its annual events, she said. Wayne on Main will be returning sometime this year, as well as Tour of Waynesboro. Tour of Waynesboro is an interactive event that gives patrons a passport to try food and drink samples from participating restaurants.

“We are definitely going to bring that back and hopefully have more than one time,” Swanson said.

Initial Inspirations’ owner, Jennifer Ledford, said last year’s sales for her customary embroidery shop were “record-breaking.”

“We had record sales, which was phenomenal, so that reassured me what we were doing was good in terms of continuing to grow,” she said. “We brought in a lot of new quality products that proved to be what the community is looking for.”

Ledford said the shop will be figuring out more ways to think outside the box this year.

“We want to try to figure out calendar-wise and customer needs-wise what makes sense for the events we do,” she said. "Maybe a holiday open house, more specific with products or a not-for-profit organization that we can support. And really, putting more meaning behind the events that we do."

Although most downtown businesses are here to stay, Anh Stanley will be closing Pyramid: Appalachian Magick + Remedy, a small metaphysical shop, on Jan. 15. Owners of Little Shoppe of Crystals, a Staunton-based metaphysical shop recently purchased Pyramid: Appalachian Magick + Remedy.

Stanley, who goes by pronouns they/them, said they would be pursuing a new business venture that keeps them in touch with their passion. Stanley said their upcoming online shop, Moonlight Remedy, will sell plant-based remedies and crafts such as incense, candles and teas.

“When I opened the shop [Pyramid], I no longer had that time because I had to be here,” they said. “This year, I decided it would be my last one because I want more time to do the things I love.”

Although Stanley will be closing Pyramid: Appalachian Magick + Remedy, they will still be active in Waynesboro and sees the city growing more.

“I see nothing but growth,” Stanley said. “I think in two years, downtown Waynesboro is going to see such exponential growth. Not only with downtown but with all the new developments coming up and people moving to the area. I think it looks very promising.”

As downtown embraces the new year with open arms, Swanson said she foresees a bright future for the River City.

“A lot is happening,” she said. “With everything right now, it’s closed, but the wheels are turning.”