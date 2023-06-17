When Bottles first opened in Waynesboro in June of 2020, the hurdles of launching a business during a pandemic prevented them from celebrating fully.

Bottles, a restaurant and entertainment venue, is finally getting the chance to celebrate this week during its third anniversary, highlighted by a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening.

The restaurant hosted various events over the weekend to celebrate the occasion, including dance parties, watermelon rodeos, basketball competitions, and hosting henna and glitter company The Glitter Bee.

“The year 2020 was a little rough for everybody, so we didn’t get to have the celebration we wanted,” said John Hayes, owner of Bottles. “Now that we’re past all that and it’s in the rearview, we’re excited to bring everybody together for the weekend. We have guests coming from all over the country.”

Hayes said the team continually sought ways to improve the business over the past three years. They added a mechanical bull around a year and a half after opening and have expanded their karaoke and games sections significantly.

“Every week, we’ve done things to improve it and make it what it is today,” Hayes said. “We’re finally at a point now after three years where we think we can take a moment and celebrate it.”

Hayes said they understood what they were getting into opening a business during the pandemic and what restrictions they would face. An aspect Hayes credited for their success was a "boots on the ground" mentality, as he said he and his wife, Kate, frequently worked shifts to make sure everything was running smoothly and safely.

“Opening a business is always difficult, but to layer on top of that all the public health challenges was quite challenging,” Hayes said.

The business seeks to appeal to different demographics, with kids allowed until 9 p.m. most days. However, the business also offers a family day on Sunday, where minors get in free. Fridays are dance evenings after 9 p.m. with music by DJ Groovematic.

“We’ve got something for everybody,” Hayes said.