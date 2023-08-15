E&J’s Deli Pub is under new ownership, but the management, so to speak, has not changed.

The popular eatery on Main Street in Waynesboro near Lew Dewitt Boulevard was rebranded earlier this month as 3rd Generations Grill and is now owned by husband and wife, Chris Opstad Allen and Mark Allen.

Chris, 54, and her 33-year-old daughter, Jenna Opstad, worked at E&J’s Deli Pub since it opened in 2013 under owner John Stallard.

"Mom was the bar manager, and I was a bartender," Jenna said. "We were here the whole 9½ years that E&J’s was open."

Stallard relied on Chris and Jenna to keep E&J’s Deli Pub running successfully, said Chris' father, John Opstad.

"In many ways, they were the face of E&J’s," said Amanda Estes, 37, of Crimora, a regular customer of the former pub for years.

John said that Chris and Mark, 54, almost bought E&J’s Deli Pub three years ago.

"[Stallard] was thinking about selling," John said. "They talked numbers and stuff, but it ended up fading a bit."

Stallard had opened E&J’s Deli Pub after starting the Outback Steakhouses in Waynesboro and Staunton and was ready for a break, so he entertained selling again earlier this year, and this time it worked out, John said.

"It was an opportune time for us financially and family-wise to do it," Mark said.

The mother-daughter duo will continue to work together at 3rd Generations Grill.

Jenna, who has years of experience in customer service and mixing cocktails at area establishments including The Depot Grille, South River, Devils Backbone Brewing Company and E&J’s Deli Pub, will be the front-of-the-house manager. She will also manage social media and the musical talent schedule for the eatery.

"I think they are going to do amazing things," said Amanda Estes, who worked with Chris and Jenna at South River.

It takes a village

The restaurant's name is 3rd Generations Grill because it is a family affair that includes extended relatives.

Not only is Chris and Mark's daughter involved, but so is John.

"He's the numbers man," Jenna said.

John, 76, worked as the CEO of RAHE, Inc., in Waynesboro until he retired in 2019, helping the company manage several McDonald's in Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley.

"All I did was give any advice I could," John said.

But his knowledge of the restaurant business is invaluable, Jenna said.

The last family member involved is Chris’ nephew, Joshua Higginbotham, who will handle the back-of-the-house duties and programming special activities and events such as putterball and trivia nights. He will also assist his cousin Jenna with front-of-the-house responsibilities, tap takeovers and menu specials.

“This is a dream come true for our family," said Mark, whose full-time job is vice president of United Servo Hydraulics in Waynesboro. "This business elevates each family member’s skill sets to a new level and gives us an opportunity to offer a superior quality hospitality experience to customers. It is exciting to see three generations of family at work together.”

Succeeding together

Although 3rd Generation is a new endeavor for the Opstad-Allen family, everyone expects to work well together.

"Me and my Mom have worked together my whole career," Jenna said.

Chris and Jenna said what helps them work well together is they enjoy what they do.

"It's something new every single day," Jenna said. "You get to talk to a lot of different people. It's like a little party every night."

Working at restaurants is fun, Chris agreed.

"It keeps me young," Chris said. "I enjoy interacting with the customers and love when people leave happy."

Amanda Estes and her husband Jeffery, 38, said the service is "great."

"We love it here," Amanda said.

"Anytime we're in town, we stop by," Jeffery agreed.

Like other similar establishments, 3rd Generations Grill has live music every Friday and Saturday night. However, 3rd Generations hopes to set itself apart from the competition by being open daily and serving brunch starting at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays.

"Brunch is a great idea," Amanda said.

For brunch, some items on the menu include chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, breakfast tacos, and steak and eggs.

The restaurant is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information and updates, visit 3rdGenerationsInc.com.