FISHERSVILLE — Mary Louise Fisher is remembered as a servant of her church, a teacher and a community activist.

Augusta Health celebrated Tuesday the naming of the new breast center at the hospital’s outpatient pavilion. The center is known as the Mary Louise Fisher Breast Center. The facility opened in January.

The modern facility was greatly aided by a $1 million donation from Fisher Auto Parts, the family business.

During Tuesday's ceremony, Mary Louise Fisher’s family spoke of her unselfish community service and enthusiasm for life. The Staunton native died in 2018 at the age of 77.

Her son Bo said his mother loved reading and served as a high school English teacher. She distributed books to local inmates, developed church libraries and avidly supported the Staunton Public Library.

Her love of the environment led her to chair the Trinity Presbyterian Home Church Unit on the Environment, restore family pasture lands to natural fields and demonstrate against the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline. She also supported Friends of the Shenandoah Mountain.

Bo Fisher, the CEO of Fisher Auto Parts, said his mother frequently volunteered to help others.

“She was so caring and thoughtful,” he said.

Her grandchildren also spoke of her generosity. Her granddaughter Anna described a room at her grandmother’s home full of books as her “happy room.”

A plaque about Mary Louise Fisher adorns the front of the breast center. The plaque says, “Through the gift of this facility, Mary Louise’s passion for well-being extends to YOU and all in the community who will benefit from the services provided by Augusta Health now and in the future.”

The new breast center will enable Augusta Health breast patients to receive mammography and ultrasound tests and meet with breast surgeons under the same roof, said Dr. Brandi Nicholson, a breast radiologist and director of the breast center.

The new center has 3D-guided biopsy capabilities and 3-D mammography on all machines. Biopsies can also be performed with a seed method that allows for the procedure without leaving a needle in the breast between the procedure and surgery.

“We also have extra rooms to add put in new technology,” said Nicholson of future upgrades to the center.

Nicholson said patients have offered only positive comments since the center opened in January.

“They are less stressed and feel welcome,” she said.

Augusta Health President and CEO Mary Mannix said the new center’s technology “will put our breast care services on par with large and academic medical centers across the country.”