During his journalism and public relations career, Rob Seal taught guitar lessons on the side and always dreamed of opening a music store.

On Saturday, Seal realized that dream with the opening of Waynesboro Music.

The store, located at 520 West Broad Street, Suite E, sells various guitars, mandolins, banjos, bass, and other musical gear and accessories. Seal said he hopes the store can serve as a gathering place for musicians in the area.

“It’s been great to see people come in,” Seal said hours after the opening of his store on Saturday. “Part of what we wanted was to create a musical watering hole for the community. When we see people coming in this morning and say they’re glad to see a place opening in town, it’s gratifying.”

After spending the last 15 years at the University of Virginia in public relations, Seal said he started seriously planning to open the store over the winter and the spring. Seal said his wife and co-owner, Brandi, encouraged him to treat opening the business like writing a story and to interview as many knowledgeable people in the music retail industry as possible. Brandi, an accountant, also contributed heavily to working out the financial logistics to convince Seal to take the plunge and open the store.

One of Seal’s desires for the store is to tap into the musical talent of Waynesboro and the Shenandoah Valley.

“I didn’t feel like Waynesboro itself had a cultural hub for all the musical talent,” Seal said. “I think the Shenandoah Valley is a hotbed of musical talent. You can’t throw a rock and not hit somebody who plays.”

As well as the products they sell, Waynesboro Music also offers lessons and setup and can refer any overflow clients to the Valley Music Academy. The store also plans to host regular jams for musicians to express themselves in the community.

Seal said the store is for you, whether you are a novice musician or someone who’s played guitar for 30 years and wants to try something different.

“My biggest goal is to serve the needs of the musicians in the area,” Seal said. “I want people to be able to find the strings they need. I want to turn people onto new things. I want somebody to get their first guitar here and have a lifelong relationship with the guitar.”

Waynesboro resident Hashim Halstead, a multi-instrumentalist, visited the store on its opening day and praised the potential connections a new business like Waynesboro Music brings to community members.

“I think things like this are always a beautiful addition to the city,” Halstead said. “Especially being so walkable and close to downtown. You can get lunch or coffee and then come here and play with your friends.”

Halstead pointed to the store as evidence of a greater economic development trend in downtown Waynesboro.

“We’re getting these extra pieces of community that make people want to walk around and engage with the city,” Halstead said.

Waynesboro Music is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The store is closed on Sundays and Mondays.