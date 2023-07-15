Those looking to get out of the heat and enjoy a cool treat have a new option.

Frozen yogurt and ice cream with a wide array of toppings are now available at the new Spoons Frozen Yogurt shop on 125 Lucy Lane in the Coyner Park Shopping Center across from Walmart.

"It's very chill," said Emily Dean, 16, of Fishersville, who has been working at Spoons for about six weeks. "I love our customers. I'm starting to recognize our repeat customers."

Owner Jon Templeton of Roanoke opened the business in June after successfully launching the first Spoons shop in Roanoke two years ago.

After buying a former Sweet Frog store in Roanoke in 2021, Templeton said he and his wife started thinking about what they might do differently.

“Ultimately, we put our own spin on it,” he said, including naming the business Spoons.

One of the most innovative ideas was to charge a flat rate for yogurt and ice cream with toppings.

“We went to a no weigh bottle,” said Templeton. “You shouldn’t get buyer’s remorse for treating your kids.”

The result, he said, was a lot of repeat business from customers who appreciated the no-weight cost.

Ava Ferraro, 16, of Waynesboro, agrees.

"They don't charge by the ounce," she said Thursday evening. "You just pay for the cup, which I like."

Ava was visiting Spoons with Estee Irving, 14, of Waynesboro. It was their third time visiting the frozen yogurt shop.

Spoons offers frozen yogurt, traditional soft-serve ice cream and non-dairy Dole saucer flavors. Spoons employee Kayla Baker said the most popular toppings include Reese’s Pieces, gummy sharks and Chocolate rocks.

Estee said the various options of ice cream, yogurt and toppings are appealing.

"I like the different choices," Estee said as she piled toppings on her yogurt.

And depending on the season, the flavors change.

“We change flavors every season,” Templeton said.

He said the flavors are changed for back to school, holidays, spring and summer.

Templeton said a new Waynesboro location of Spoons is appealing for multiple reasons. Locating in the former Sweet Frog shop meant “we didn’t have to build from the ground up and do drastic remodeling.” He also said he and his wife have enjoyed their visits to the Shenandoah Valley, specifically the Staunton and Waynesboro area.

In addition to the new Waynesboro location of Spoons, Templeton said he is opening two more shops in August in Christiansburg and Charlottesville.

A Waynesboro ribbon cutting for Spoons is planned for July 27 at 11:30 a.m. by the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Spoons is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.