WEYERS CAVE — A consultant to Shenandoah Valley Airport told area business and government leaders Monday that the country’s pilot shortage is only expected to worsen.

Michael Mooney of Volaire Aviation Consulting said rural air service in places like the Shenandoah Valley is in crisis partly because of the lack of pilots. Mooney’s remarks came at Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Workforce Center.

“This (pilot shortage) is constraining service restoration and the expansion of service,” Mooney said.

Among the most fundamental issues is the decreased time pilots are flying post-pandemic. Mooney said the average monthly hours pilots fly has dropped from 70 to 68. But Mooney said when multiplied by thousands of pilots, that is a significant cut in air time.

The pilot shortage has had a local impact.

The regional air carrier SkyWest Airlines served Shenandoah Valley Airport and others before ending its service last year. The pilot shortage led to SkyWest Airlines being replaced by Contour Airlines this past November.

Mooney said Contour would serve about a fifth of the essential air service community by this fall. Essential air service is providing service at small regional airports like Shenandoah Valley Airport.

But he said the airline’s service from Weyers Cave to the central hub of Charlotte Douglas International Airport is a plus. Mooney said Charlotte is a vital hub.

And while leisure air travel has fully recovered from the pandemic, business travel has not, Mooney said.

“Business travel has dropped from four times a month to twice a month,” said Mooney, adding major airlines such as American and Delta thrive in part on the frequency of business travel.

Later during Monday’s meeting, business and government leaders were surveyed about ways to enhance air traffic at Shenandoah Valley Airport. Nick Swartz, a James Madison University administrator and the chair of the Fly SHD Community Air Service Task Force, asked them about ways to garner a fly local pledge from area travelers. Such a pledge would mean using the Weyers Cave airport for all travel.

Some incentive suggestions included providing merchandise, a community celebration for those who regularly fly out of the airport, and even tickets to James Madison University sporting events.

JMU has adopted the airport as the university’s official airport.