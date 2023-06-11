Tommy Scotto had closed Scotto’s, his iconic Waynesboro Italian restaurant, two years ago.

A combination of pandemic-induced labor problems and his chronic back issues forced the decision for the veteran restaurant owner. But that is not the end of the story.

Scotto had successful back surgery earlier this year. And after consulting with family and others, decided to reopen the West Broad Street fixture. And since June 1, Scotto’s has been humming with busy lunch and dinner crowds.

It’s just after lunch, and Scotto is busy hugging restaurant patrons, all of whom tell him they are glad he is back.

“They tell me how much they’ve missed me,” said Scotto, who opened his restaurant in 1989.

After the restaurant closed, Scotto was confronted by regular customers.

“I couldn’t go to Walmart without someone asking why I didn’t open back up,” he said. And there was some boredom with retirement. “I watched lots of Netflix,” he said.

Besides some menu additions, things won’t change with the reboot.

“I’ve always done it by the book,” he said.

Regulars will be able to eat the restaurant’s New York cheesecake and the Ziti a la Scotto’s, two of its signature dishes. Scotto created the latter dish, which includes pasta baked in a creamy spinach and ham sauce, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Diners can also enjoy pizza, spaghetti, lasagna and other favorites.

The difference this time is that Scotto won’t be on his feet 12 hours a day, six days a week. His daughter Cassandra has taken over the day-to-day management, and he is monitoring things and providing expertise.

The restaurant will be closed on Tuesdays, but open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. the other six days of the week.

It’s been 50 years since Scotto cut his teeth in the food business, working in a family bakery in Argentina. There’s food in his blood. His father was a chef, and Tommy worked in restaurants in New Jersey and Philadelphia before coming to the Shenandoah Valley in the late 1980s.

His quicker than expected recovery from back surgery was invigorating.

“It (the surgery) motivated me,” he said. “I could walk an hour after the surgery.”

Ultimately, money is not the driving force for Scotto, 64. He loves working with customers.

“They are thrilled to see me,” he said.

And as long as he feels well and can continue letting other employees handle the bulk of day-to-day labor, the rebirth of Scotto’s should continue.

As he looks around, Scotto says, “It feels like we never closed.”