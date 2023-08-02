WEYERS CAVE — Virginia’s secretary of Labor told the Valley Business Summit on Tuesday of recent changes in Virginia that can help fill jobs.

Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater spoke of a new law centralizing Virginia workforce training into one agency. The creation of the Virginia Department of Workforce Development and Advancement allows for a dozen programs to be reduced to one.

Slater said the new agency would measure the success of workforce programs and hold the programs accountable.

“Jobs filled is the key metric,” Slater said. “We want to focus on that.”

He said the new agency should be in operation over the next year before Gov. Glenn Youngkin completes his term in office.

Among the goals are expanding apprenticeship programs into IT and cloud-based jobs and attracting talent to Virginia.

Slater said the Commonwealth has much to offer, from quality of life to culture and education.

“We want to market to have people live, work and raise a family here,” he said.

Another new state law that should help in getting trained workers in 85 different fields is the new universal licensing recognition law. Before the law was passed, professionals in a wide variety of areas didn’t have their licensing and experience from another state recognized in Virginia. Those professions now recognized include barbers, home improvement contractors, and interior designers.

Slater said the hope is to expand the new legislation to include other professions, such as architecture and engineering.

And while there are many positives about the current Virginia economic picture, Slater said there are too many open jobs in the private sector and Virginia state government.

Labor force participation — the statistic measuring working-age adults — has increased recently. But Slater said the percentage is still more than 3 percent less in Virginia than it was in 2008.

Tuesday’s Valley Business Summit also offered a forum featuring Shenandoah Valley legislators Chris Runion, Ellen Campbell and Tony Wilt.

Business owners could visit vendor booths that detailed economic development services in Virginia state government and the Shenandoah Valley.

Blue Ridge Community College hosted the summit and helped sponsor it with the local legislators. Blue Ridge President John Downey said the summit returned after a pandemic-forced absence last year and said the day “was an opportunity for small businesses to interact with the state and understand services.”