Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Waynesboro is about to get bustling with creativity.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, or SVAC, held its grand opening ceremony for its extended space on Wednesday afternoon, surrounded by city officials and community members. The local art center, 416 W Main St., will be officially open to the public for artists and to hold special events in the coming days. Due to the growing number of local artists and wanting to have events exclusively in the art center, the SVAC grew out their initial building space on 126 S Wayne Ave. and needed to expand.

“We were looking to expand, and we found that this building might be available, and we found that it was the right size and close to our other building, which we did not want to get rid of,” said Piper Groves, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Art Center.

The SVAC was founded in 1986, then renovation projects began in 2016 and continued on and off for over seven years. While the downstairs event space was used to host the Grow Waynesboro & Wayne Pitch Night, renovations and furnishing of the art center were finished on the day of the grand opening.

“It took us years to do it; we had to raise the money,” said Eileen O’Rourke, SVAC’s director of operations. “We’re a nonprofit, so we had to raise money through grants, memorials, donations, all of that.”

The extended SVAC is not just dedicated to artists and venue space. The 10,000 square-feet multi-use building has three floors interconnected to each other. The first floor holds an event space that can occupy up to 100 people, a catering kitchen and a printmaking studio towards the backside of the building. The second floor has an art class, an artist lounge with wooden tables, and six private studios available for rent. Finally, on the third floor is an Airbnb that will eventually be listed as “The Artist Residence,” which has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, lounge, and a private balcony with a view of the mountains.

“We’re so proud and grateful for continuing the investments of not just the center, but for all of the artists who will call this space home,” said at-large councilman Terry Short.

Despite renovations being on and off, O’Rourke said the hard work was worth it.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “It really is. It’s been a long hard road. Blood, sweat and tears, but it’s been pretty amazing.”