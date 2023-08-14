The Shenandoah Valley is still the land of opportunity for at least one Augusta County woman who immigrated to the United States from Cuba.

Sarahi Morales, 43, of Dooms achieved her dreams last month when she opened Taste of Cuba on July 25 off Lucy Lane in Waynesboro.

“It’s been busy,” she said. “I thought it was going to be slow in the beginning. But it hasn’t. People are coming every day.”

Journey to a new lifeMorales’ path to owning her own business began decades ago when she was growing up in Cuba.

Her paternal grandmother, Orfelina, owned a successful eatery near the University of Cienfuegos in Cienfuegos, Cuba, where she specialized in breakfast foods such as pastries and Cuban omelets.

“She was a great cook,” Morales said. “She could get flavor from a rock.”

Morales said her grandmother was an inspiration.

“She was such a hard worker her entire life,” Morales said. “But she was always happy and a bundle of joy.”

When Orfelina died at the age of 63 in 1998, she was mourned by many, Morales said.

“She was there for everyone who got sick and would have home remedies for the kids,” Morales said.

Eight years after her grandmother’s death, Morales immigrated to the United States with her young son on July 11, 2006, when she was 26 years old.

“I grew up in a country where you don’t count, you don’t have a voice and can’t express who you are,” Morales said. “For those outside the United States, coming here is a dream.”

She and her son lived in Miami and Homestead, Florida, for the first three months, but she didn’t like living in the Sunshine State.

“It was overpopulated and too fast for me,” she said. “I don’t need a nightlife. I’m more family oriented.”

It didn’t help that the only job she could find paid her $6.75 an hour, which was not enough to cover her living expenses. She disliked southern Florida so much she thought about returning to Cuba.

Embracing Virginia

In search of a rural, quiet area to raise her son, Morales moved to Harrisonburg in December 2006.

Seeing so many wreaths hanging on residents’ doors throughout the city during the holiday season confused Morales because families in Cuba hang wreaths when mourning the death of a loved one.

“It was shocking for me,” she said with a laugh. “I wondered why everyone was dying.”

Soon after moving to the Shenandoah Valley, Morales found work at the Walmart Distribution Center in Gordonsville making $15 an hour.

“Sixteen years later, I’m still there,” she said.

Six years after moving to Virginia, Morales’ mother and brother joined her in 2010.

“When my mother first moved to the country, we tried to open a restaurant, but it didn’t work out,” Morales said.

Soon after immigrating to Virginia, Morales’ mother and brother moved to Florida.

Remaining in Virginia, Morales met her future husband, Juan Bermudez, 43, and his daughter in 2013. Soon they were married and relocated to Dooms.

Morales still works full-time at Walmart Distribution Center while operating her restaurant. Her husband, son and daughter help her run the eatery, along with her mother who recently moved back to Virginia.

When she’s not working at the distribution center or restaurant, Morales takes online college classes. She is six classes away from getting a degree in business administration.

Savor the flavor

Although Cuban food is a mix of Spanish, African and other Caribbean cuisines, it is not spicy or hot, Morales said.

“That’s the first thing people ask me,” she said. “Is it spicy? No, it’s not spicy.”

The most popular item sold at the restaurant is the Cuban sandwich, which consists of roast pork layered with ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard. The bread is also Cuban, which is lighter on the inside and crusty on the outside. Those not used to it might find the bread hard, Morales said. The Cuban sandwich, believed to have been invented in Florida by Cuban immigrants, is inspired by medianoche, a sandwich native to Cuba and popular in Havana, she said.

Nathan Roberson, 30, of Staunton, said eating the Cuban sandwich at Taste of Cuba was his first time sampling Cuban food.

“For it being my first Cuban experience, I enjoyed it,” he said Saturday afternoon while visiting the restaurant for the second time. “The Cuban sandwich is now probably one of my favorite sandwiches ever. They make it very well.”

Chris McVey agrees that the Cuban sandwich at Taste of Cuba is tasty.

“It’s one of those sandwiches often done but usually not done right,” he said. “And they did a great job with it.”

The 37-year-old was visiting the restaurant for his second time Saturday with his two-year-old daughter, Aliza.

“She wanted to try new food, so I brought Alize Jane here before grocery shopping to see if she wanted to try fried plantains,” McVey said.

Plantains look like giant bananas. Although technically a fruit, they are eaten and cooked like a vegetable.

“You can’t beat fried plantains, and being able to get them in Waynesboro is amazing,” McVey said. “They’re really good.”

McVey and Roberson both enjoyed Taste of Cuba’s atmosphere and aesthetics.

“My experience with the staff has been phenomenal,” McVey said. “It’s a really welcoming environment.”

Morales said she is grateful for the public’s response to her restaurant and hopes to increase its hours of operation eventually. Taste of Cuba is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays.

“The United States surpassed my expectations,” she said. “This is a country of opportunities, or at least it has been for me. I feel so welcome here, and I wouldn’t change anything.”