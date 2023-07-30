Shenandoah Valley entrepreneurs and business owners hear from General Assembly members and the Virginia Secretary of Labor Tuesday at the Valley Business Summit.

Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Center is the site for this year’s summit, which was held annually before the pandemic.

House District 25 Del. Chris Runion said the summit is an opportunity for business owners to learn about resources from the Commonwealth of Virginia and develop relationships.

“They can meet folks from Richmond and see other business owners up and down the Valley. They can create some synergies,” said Runion, whose district includes part of Augusta County.

Virginia Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater will speak at 9:30 a.m. He will focus his remarks on Virginia’s recent workforce program consolidation effort. The General Assembly passed legislation to streamline and improve access to workforce resources for employers and job seekers.

At 11 a.m., Runion, House District 24 Del. Ellen Campbell and House District 26 Del. Tony Wilt will participate in a forum. Campbell, whose district includes part of Augusta County, said in a press release that the summit “is a great opportunity for legislators to hear from community members and discuss how we can remain pro-business here in the Shenandoah Valley.”

A business resource fair will offer access to various state agencies, Shenandoah Valley economic development agencies and other options.

Runion, the owner of Eddie Edwards Signs in Harrisonburg, said before being elected to the General Assembly, he recalls he “and my staff coming to these things and building the relationships.”