Call it a simple act of kindness by the local Wayne Theatre staff.

A young boy visiting the downtown Waynesboro theater in early July for a movie showing lost his beloved “Woody” toy figure from the “Toy Story” series.

The child’s guardian reached out on social media for help locating the toy. The staff of the Wayne Theatre searched the theater without luck.

Wayne Theatre Executive Director Tracy Straight said a couple of her team members sprang into action in the days following the loss of the toy.

They not only replaced the “Woody” toy figure, but added “Toy Story” themed coloring books and stickers and presented them in a themed bag to the boy on July 10.

The boy was excited, and his family was happy as well.

“I just can’t say enough about my staff. They are not only professional but have such a passion for taking care of their community,” Straight said. “It was a simple act of kindness that they did on their own. It’s part of creating the patron experience for all ages.”

Straight said some of her staff have children and know what it means to a child to be attached to a toy.

“They (staff) don’t want the Wayne to be a place where someone lost something,” said Straight, adding she is “100 percent” behind the staff’s initiative.

Shannon Sankar, owner and creative director of Standout Arts, LLC, Wayne Theatre’s marketing firm, said the theater “is thrilled to have been able to create a ‘Toy Story’ moment for this young fan, and we hope that it becomes a cherished memory for both him and his family.”