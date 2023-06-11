The exercise was easy enough to understand, but not quite as easy to execute.

Certified personal trainer Eddie Wallace tossed a piece of athletic equipment toward a kid.

The object had multiple handles, each with its own color. The job of the kid facing Wallace was to snatch the piece of equipment out of the air, grabbing the handle corresponding to the color Wallace called.

Wallace would only call out the color once the object was halfway to the kid, forcing the recipient to think and react quickly.

The first challenge was to grab the red handle.

Success.

“Great job,” Wallace told the youngster. “You got it.”

The next kid in line caught a handle, too, just not the blue handle that Wallace called out.

And that was OK, too.

The founder of Thank Me Later Fitness LLC — which had its official grand opening on Saturday — has plenty of patience and encouragement.

“Let’s end on a good note,” Wallace said reassuringly. “Don’t watch me. Keep your eyes on what you’re catching.”

The kids participating can’t get enough.

They line up to complete the challenge repeatedly.

Wallace has been working in personal fitness since 2010.

To him, it’s a life calling.

He recently renovated a space on Hannah Circle in Waynesboro to be the Thank Me Later Fitness facility. After a soft launch in March, Wallace invited the community to celebrate Saturday with him and his family.

“Once I realized this is what I wanted to do — and my wife got through school to be a nurse practitioner — I figured it was time for me to go out and try my own thing,” Wallace said. “I’m blessed right now.”

'SHAPED' BY HIS OWN FITNESS JOURNEY

Wallace has clients that range in age from 6 years old to 84 years old.

The Waynesboro native has a soft spot in his heart for kids’ fitness, and not just because he sees it as an overlooked part of fitness in the local community.

Wallace wants to provide the programming that would have helped him as a kid.

“It started with me as a child,” Wallace said. “Mom worked the graveyard shift, and Dad drove trucks. There wasn’t time for me to work on my fitness. I became an overweight kid. Once I could ride my bike, get out there, and get more motivated, I began to lose weight and get into sports.”

His own story is why his business plan for Thank Me Later Fitness includes a strategic investment in the youth.

“We’re in a community where many kids are struggling right now,” said Wallace, eager to grow the youth sports performance part of his business. “We don’t have anything like this that just builds confidence in kids. When you see them build their confidence, that’s the amazing part right there.”

Wallace loves working with adults, too.

Robin Wallace (no relation), who has been a client for eight years, stopped by the Thank Me Later Fitness grand opening to celebrate with her trainer.

“I’m so happy for him and his family,” Robin said. “I think it’s just another level of success for him and his training.”

Robin connects with her coach’s personal training style and philosophy.

He’s very laid back,” she said. “He doesn’t have that drill sergeant mentality. He knows you can do things, even if you’re not sure you can. With weight lighting, I would say, ‘There’s no way I could lift X amount of pounds,’ and he’d be like, ‘Well, let’s just try it. I think you’ll be surprised.’ He had more confidence in me than I had in myself.’ That’s always nice.”

SOME FRIENDLY ADVICE

After high school, Wallace wasn’t sure of his career path.

A good friend from high school, Jacoby Napier, introduced him to fitness as a career path.

“He told me to just give some tours, help people out, and clean some machines,” Wallace said. “I got into the fitness world and realized that I liked this world. I’m a people person. From that point forward, I knew that’s what I wanted to make my career.”

With his direction set, Wallace started the hard work of mastering the personal training craft.

“I shadowed a lot of personal trainers, and I studied hard on how to treat people and how to work in the fitness industry,” Wallace said. “A few years later, I passed my personal trainer certification. I started getting clients. Then I obtained my strength coach certification. Then I got my sports nutrition certification.”

Wallace is a coach, but he also has a coach.

Along with his family — who Wallace credits for believing in him even when he couldn’t always believe in himself — it was Wallace’s life coach David Ladd that continuously challenged him to grow.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since day one, but the dream seemed far, far away,” Wallace said. “David Ladd with Even Keel pushed me and drove me and gave me weekly challenges on what to do. I owe a lot of it to him.”

WHAT’S IN A NAME?

Wallace starts with a consultation whenever he prepares to take on a new client.

When new clients would thank him for consulting, he instinctively told them the same phrase.

What started as a slogan of sorts is now an official business.

“I would tell them, ‘Don’t thank me now; thank me after you lose 30 pounds or put on 20 pounds of muscle,’” Wallace said. “Everybody loved the name. I have TML Fitness on a lot of stuff because Thank Me Later is kind of a long name. I love when people ask me what it stands for. When I tell them, I always get a smile.”