For more than 120 years, The News Virginian has been proud to serve as your leading provider of local news.

From public schools to public safety, from start-ups to soccer, from the arts to local government, we have been committed for decades to informing, educating and entertaining our readers. And we couldn’t do it without your support of our local journalists who produce important work like covering the debate whether to build a new county courthouse in Verona, the recent increase in property taxes or Amazon coming to Fishersville and Waynesboro.

Our commitment to being the strongest local news provider remains steadfast, but we also continue to change with the habits of our readers. Today, the communities we serve are different, just as the landscape of downtown Waynesboro has changed over the years, and we at The News Virginian are evolving, too.

Also, as we’ve adjusted to changing news consumption habits, we’ve adapted to some outside forces affecting the local news industry, such as shifts in advertising trends, increasing newsprint costs and the job market.

In an effort to preserve the excellent local news coverage you’re used to, the print edition of The News Virginian will move to a different publication schedule starting June 27, with delivery three days each week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. In addition, your newspaper will transition from being delivered by a traditional newspaper delivery carrier to mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.

The new three-day print frequency certainly represents a shift in your newspaper experience. But fewer days of print doesn’t mean less of the important, impactful local coverage that you’ve come to expect from us. We’re still your best source for local news content, and we remain deeply committed to covering our community all day, every day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Every day, you’ll find the best of local, national and international news and features on our digital platforms, including our website, newsvirginian.com, our mobile app, and our E-edition — accessible on our website or via our app. If you love the experience of reading the printed newspaper page-after-page, our E-edition could become your new best friend on days an edition is not delivered to your home. The News Virginian will remain the top destination for local news, delivered on our website, through our app, with our E-edition and in our newsletters and on our social media platforms, like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the E-edition will mirror the print newspaper you receive at home or pick up at the store. On the non-print days — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — your E-Edition will include the most important news of the day — local, national, international, sports — and your comics, puzzles and advice columns, but it will be a condensed version of our traditional daily news report.

Now, back to the print edition …

Starting June 27, when you pick up your newspaper, you’re going to literally feel a difference. That’s because every print edition will be an expanded edition, with more content, more sections and more pages.

Every print day, you’ll experience a “Sunday” reading experience that’s bursting with local news and opinions, investigative and watchdog journalism, personalities and profiles, sports stories that take you beyond the results of a game played a day or two ago, and a deeper look at the businesses and market leaders in our community and the world around us. Or you can enjoy a laugh over dinner with your favorite comics. Are the kids already done with their homework? See how THEY do with our challenging puzzles. Our new print editions are going to engage you like never before.

You’ll also still have access to the daily comics and puzzles you’ve grown to love. All seven days’ worth of comics and puzzles will be delivered as part of the new three-day-per-week print editions. Can’t wait for the next print edition? The E-editions will include daily comics and puzzles, and the website will continue to host more than 500 daily comic strips, dozens of puzzles and regular nationally syndicated columnists we’re sure you’ll love — if you haven’t already fallen in love with them, that is.

The News Virginian is proud to bring you the most important news from our communities, all day, every day. We know it’s our job to meet you where you are with news that’s relevant to you, your families and your neighbors. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you for supporting local journalism — and we know you’re going to love the new, more fulfilling print editions that will start arriving at your home on June 27.

What’s more, we remain committed to bringing this community the most significant news every hour of every day on our digital platforms, so if you haven’t taken that step with us yet and activated your digital account — which you’re already paying for if you’re a print subscriber — we hope you’ll take a leap of faith with us.

As you adjust to changes in your print newspaper experience, just know that the truly meaningful things remain the same: There is still a team of dedicated local journalists who work for a local news company. We still care deeply about our readers. And we couldn’t do this vital work without you and your financial support of local news. Every dollar counts — for you, and for our news organization — and your commitment allows us to sustain and grow local journalism in this community.

Thank you for supporting The News Virginian and its journalists. We’re here, as we’ve always been, to serve you.