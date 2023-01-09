Cabaret group to perform 'Songs from the Stage' to raise funds for summer youth programs

STAUNTON — A cabaret show with a cabernet glass? Yes, please.

A local cabaret group will perform a benefit show at Barren Ridge Vineyards on Jan. 27-28 to raise funds for high school performing arts students.

The performers Sandi Belcher, Daniel Burrows, Jeremy Douylliez-Willis, Jennifer Kirkland, Diana Black and accompanist Kemper McCauley will primarily showcase an homage to legendary musical theater composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in the fall of 2021 at 91 years old. However, they will be performing other greatest Broadway songs as well.

“It’s a great variety of songs and composers,” Kirkland said.

During Tuesday night’s rehearsal at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Staunton, the performers were not dressed in costumes but were practicing more on their vocals and perfecting their performance.

Douylliez-Willis was rehearsing an emotional song from Sondheim, “Losing my Mind,” originally sung by singer Liza Minnelli. The song lyrically tells of unrequited love from a woman’s perspective. However, Douylliez-Willis decided he wanted to sing the music from a male perspective which is attracted to another male.

“I was living it,” he said with a laugh. “It’s just empathy. It’s just tapping into what other people feel and experience, relating it in some way, and not being too proud to show it.”

The upcoming benefit show will be the group’s second time after Black and Kirkland performed with a different set of performers to raise funds for Cat's Cradle of the Shenandoah Valley, a Harrisonburg-based animal rescue organization.

“This time, we thought about a different purpose,” said Kirkland. “We want to help promote our young artists.”

Although high school schools in the Valley have a handful of summer programs, performing arts programs need more funding.

“When we look back, all of us at some point of our education as young artists have had some formative experience,” said Black. “You can step up your game and level up if you do something over the summer, and summer is about three months, and it so happens to be roughly the length of time it takes to rehearse.”

The Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge will handle the money raised from the show. In addition, the foundation will fund summer enrichment programs such as acting workshops, band camps and vocal lessons for a selected number of performing arts students.

“The divided that pays a student to participate in this kind of thing is difficult to quantify,” Black also said. “You’re implicating things like confidence, the ability to get up in front of people, and the power to express oneself."

Black also said musical theater teaches critical skills not limited to singing, acting and dancing.

“Theater teaches you how do you make mistakes and keep going,” she said. “Things are going to go wrong, but you have to stay intact even if you’re ruffled, and those are the very skills that high school students need most as they venture off into their lives.”

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. as doors will open at 7 p.m. Seating is limited and available only by purchasing in advance.

Tickets are on sale for $35 and are available on the Community Foundation’s website. They will include light dessert refreshments and complimentary wine or cider.