Camp LIGHT celebrates the opening of two new classrooms for campers with ribbon cutting ceremony

Along with the Waynesboro Rotary Club members, Camp LIGHT celebrated the completion of two new classrooms at the Creative Works Farm barn with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon at Creative Works Farm.
The new classrooms will expand educational programs for those attending Camp LIGHT, a summer camp for individuals with special needs and at-risk youth offered to families at no cost.
“It’s going to add a huge piece to our summer camp program by really expanding what we do with the kids,” said Kelly Truxell, the Camp LIGHT development director.
One classroom will be used for hands-on learning, and the other will house animals for educational and animal therapy. Birds, guinea pigs, rabbits and fish are among some of the animals children now have the chance to interact with this summer.
“I think all of us as parents, teachers and other people have wanted to nurture the next generation and to know that you’re helping include the special needs kids in all of that, especially with all this, is really heartwarming,” said Steve Howlett, the Waynesboro Rotary Club committee chairman.
The Waynesboro Rotary Club has assisted with the project since it started in September. The club received $4,000 from a Rotary district grant and then matched the grant’s total to donate to the project. Several members of the Rotary Club also assisted physically with the project, helping install cabinets, trim, and even help paint the space.
Scott Balsley, executive director of Camp LIGHT, played a large part in designing the classrooms’ floors. One features a blue swirl, giving the room an aquatic theme, and the other features a green and brown theme that makes visitors feel like they are walking through the woods. In the corner of this room stands a large tree made out of giant blocks of foam that were stacked, carved and then painted by Balsley and other Rotary Club members.
“One of my favorite parts is getting to build all this stuff and then be here when the kids are here,” Balsley said.
Waynesboro Rotary Club president Rebecca Shin said partnering with Camp LIGHT was a wonderful opportunity.
“To see [the project] in completion has been really exciting,” Shin said.
Camp LIGHT has also received support from other members of the community. Earlier this week, Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill announced in a press release that the business had purchased a 1952 fire truck to donate to the camp.
“Stable Craft knew they were doing something great for the community, and it was something they could use, so it was a win-win,” Truxell said. “It’s been wonderful to know that what we do matters, and the community sees that and wants to be part of that.”
Craig Nargi, owner of Stable Craft Brewing, said in the press release that the purchase was a great way to support their neighbors at Creative Works Farm.
“When I made the donation, I had no idea what I would do with the truck, but then I had an idea to build a stage on the back of it with heat and protection from the elements for the musicians playing outdoors at our events,” Nargi said in the release. “The stage-truck is already receiving great reviews from our guests and our performers.”
Proceeds from the purchase will allow 10 children to attend camp this summer at no cost. As of now, the camp will operate at half-capacity this summer, Truxell said. Thanks to the addition of a newly-built pavilion, the camp can operate entirely outdoors. They are also in the process of building a new Reflection Hall building that will provide an additional indoor space for campers, which will open up space for about 100 more campers overall.
Last year, the day camp offered virtual activities for families because of COVID-19 restrictions. For now, virtual camp is the secondary plan, Truxell said. They are looking to see how they could provide virtual options for families who still don’t feel comfortable coming to camp in person.
Those interested in registering as a camper or summer volunteer staff member can do so online.