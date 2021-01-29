Camp LIGHT celebrates the opening of two new classrooms for campers with ribbon cutting ceremony

Along with the Waynesboro Rotary Club members, Camp LIGHT celebrated the completion of two new classrooms at the Creative Works Farm barn with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon at Creative Works Farm.

The new classrooms will expand educational programs for those attending Camp LIGHT, a summer camp for individuals with special needs and at-risk youth offered to families at no cost.

“It’s going to add a huge piece to our summer camp program by really expanding what we do with the kids,” said Kelly Truxell, the Camp LIGHT development director.

One classroom will be used for hands-on learning, and the other will house animals for educational and animal therapy. Birds, guinea pigs, rabbits and fish are among some of the animals children now have the chance to interact with this summer.

“I think all of us as parents, teachers and other people have wanted to nurture the next generation and to know that you’re helping include the special needs kids in all of that, especially with all this, is really heartwarming,” said Steve Howlett, the Waynesboro Rotary Club committee chairman.