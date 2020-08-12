Camp LIGHT to hold fourth annual live auction charity event

While tickets sold out quickly for Camp LIGHT’s fourth annual live charity auction, there are still way to participate in Saturday’s 50s themed event.
For those who scored the limited number of tickets available because of COVID-19 safety restrictions, the event will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the outdoor pavilion at Creative Works Farm. There is a casual dress code for the event, and those attending in person are encouraged to dress in 50s attire.
Around 80 in-person tickets were sold for this year’s event to keep everyone properly spaced. Tickets were $50 per person and granted admission to the event, along with dinner and drinks.
“We’re covered from the sun and we’re in an open air area, which is wonderful for the situation we are in,” said Kelly Truxell, the development director for Creative Works Farm.
Truxell said there were new things to consider when planning this year’s event including how many people could safely attend, spacing out tables in the event area and posting restriction guidelines throughout the pavilion.
“The biggest difference this year is trying to get everyone in the space properly with all the restrictions,” she said. “We are following the guidelines we need to.”
For those participating virtually this year, a link to the online live auction will be posted on Camp LIGHT’s Facebook page and the Mountain Valley Auction Group website.
The option to participate in the online live auction was already part of this year’s planning process before the event sold out. Truxell said the online option was important because it allowed supporters to participate in the event who couldn’t be there in person.
“Having the live version allows someone to bid at home, so that is allowing us to have more participants than we normally would’ve had,” Truxell said.
There are more than 30 packages available in this year’s live auction. All auction items must be paid at the end of the event and check, cash or credit cards are all accepted as payment. Auction packages can be previewed before Saturday’s auction on the Creative Works Farm website.
All money raised at the live auction will go directly to Camp LIGHT, a summer camp started in 2014 for individuals with special needs and at-risk youth. In 2019, the event raised nearly $30,000.
Camp LIGHT plans to put the proceeds toward general operating costs and building funds. Right now, the camp is working on a septic project and another building that will allow them to offer bigger and better programs for everyone, Truxell said.
In addition to Saturday’s live auction, there will also be a dedication for the new pavilion where the event is being held.
“We will be presenting that as well and acknowledging all of the people who contributed to that being built,” Truxell said.
Those not participating in the auction can donate directly to Camp LIGHT online at creativeworksfarm.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.