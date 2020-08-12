Camp LIGHT to hold fourth annual live auction charity event

The option to participate in the online live auction was already part of this year’s planning process before the event sold out. Truxell said the online option was important because it allowed supporters to participate in the event who couldn’t be there in person.

“Having the live version allows someone to bid at home, so that is allowing us to have more participants than we normally would’ve had,” Truxell said.

There are more than 30 packages available in this year’s live auction. All auction items must be paid at the end of the event and check, cash or credit cards are all accepted as payment. Auction packages can be previewed before Saturday’s auction on the Creative Works Farm website.

All money raised at the live auction will go directly to Camp LIGHT, a summer camp started in 2014 for individuals with special needs and at-risk youth. In 2019, the event raised nearly $30,000.

Camp LIGHT plans to put the proceeds toward general operating costs and building funds. Right now, the camp is working on a septic project and another building that will allow them to offer bigger and better programs for everyone, Truxell said.