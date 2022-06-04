Celebration promises music in the Allen tradition

George Henry Allen wasn’t born with a fiddle in his hands, but it didn’t take long.

IF YOU GO » What: Celebration of the life of George Henry Allen » When: 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, June 12 » Where: Coyner Springs Park Pavilion in Waynesboro » Cost: Free, but bring food and beverage to share. If you are a musician, bring your instrument.

His grandfather, Andrew Allen, and his father Luther “Pug” Allen, played the instrument in the mountains of Nelson County where the family lived. And the Allen family lived music.

That was in the 1930s in Montebello where George joined the family band. His father and his sisters Agnes and Irene played guitar and banjo. Young George was ready for showtime on fiddle by 7, and he joined the family traveling the Shenandoah Valley to play dancehalls, fairs and radio shows.

Radio was a problem, but one soon solved. The microphone was much too tall, so the boy climbed onto a tall metal milk jug and played his heart out. He would continue playing, picking up the flat-top guitar, dobro, mandolin, banjo and pedal-steel guitar. He played with Skyline Boys, and later with the Versatile Keys, anywhere from his cousin’s garage to Moose Lodge to the stage where his daughter Holly played her style of folk music.

His catalog of music ranged from country to mountain, spending most of its time on classical bluegrass numbers. It was the sound of the mountains where he was born and spent his early years, and it was the song of family.

Allen died March 13 in his Stuarts Draft home. He was 92. His wife Eloise preceded him in death on June 16. His daughters, Brenda Sistrom and Becky and Holly Allen, along with extended family. will celebrate his life on June 12 with a gathering at Coyner Springs Park. His family promises lots of memories and music.

“Music is the heartbeat of our family,” Becky Allen said.

Just about every one played an instrument or at least a record player. Long car rides were for learning vocal harmony. And when two or more were gathered, the stringed instruments came out. Grandparents, uncles and aunts, cousins and the Allen kids were surrounded by sounds and stories of the mountains.

One of the first stories Brenda remembers her father telling wasn’t to do with music, but with family. It seems his younger brother, still not old enough for school, had been warned by their mother not to touch the lemon merengue pies she’d sat out to cool. When she returned, most of the lemon filling was gone from one of the pieces, and there were tell-tale cat paw prints on top of the merengue. The boy almost had pulled off the perfect crime, until their mother saw the spoon beside the pie.

“Now I know that cat didn’t use a spoon,” Mrs. Allen told the boy.

Music and laughter were the ties that bind the Allen family. “Where two or more Allens are gathered, there will be music,” Becky said.

When Becky was about 12, she wanted to learn guitar, to join in with family jam sessions. Her father said her hands weren’t big enough. But when he wanted to spend more time playing banjo, he needed another guitar player, Becky recalled.

“Suddenly, when I was 12, Dad needed a guitar player, my hands were big enough,” she said.

Not long out of school, Holly Renee Allen began performing and recording her blend of country, folk and Americana music. She’s recorded five albums and regularly performs, all of stemming from the age of 14 when she’d accompany her father to weekend shows of The Versatile Keys. Members of the band made room for her on the stage, and her own style developed.

Their styles of music are not the same, but Allen always was supportive.

“He thought my kind of music was weird,” she said, “but he showed up.”

When she made room for him on the stage, though, he’d steal the show. His rendition of “Orange Blossom Special” had her Americana music fans on their feet.

Becky and Holly weren’t the only young musicians Allen inspired. “Pug” Allen would host jam sessions in his driveway.

“People would come and pick for hours,” Holly remembered.

Back in Stuarts Draft, Allen and his cousins were host Tuesday evening “pickings” to which anyone was welcome. It was transformative not only for the experienced musicians like the Allens, but the newcomers, those who had a hankering to learn.

“I cannot tell you how many brand-new, green young people came in with their instruments and were welcomed into that circle,” Becky said.

“They were encouraged to play and sing. It truly was a training ground, and a safe, lovely space for a musician to enter whether they were green or whether it was John Starling come in for a visit.”

After decades of playing, practice still eluded perfection, according to Allen. In a 1984 newspaper article, he said he would continue playing until he couldn’t.

“No matter how much you practice, you never really master it,” he said.

As he did in music, Allen applied himself toward excellence in all facets of life. He left school after the eighth grade, but graduated Dunsmore Business School. He started work at Shenandoah-Crompton in Waynesboro as a janitor, but made his was up through accounting to work as comptroller for the corporation.

He hiked mountains all his life and worked as a surveyor in the Army while serving in Germany, and honed his natural sense of direction that required no compass. In whatever Allen did, excellence was his goal.

The last time Allen played fiddle was in October, not long before he fell ill. In December, he was resting when his daughters and grandson Elijah and others were all at the house. Allen hadn’t been engaged in conversation, but he heard the music.

“I looked up and Dad was standing in the doorway,” Holly said. “He joined us and sang with us. And we were all there again in that moment. It’s one of the most profound moments, to feel my family so close and connected in that way.”