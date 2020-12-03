Central Shenandoah Health Department recommends schools consider finishing semester virtually

Kornegay’s recommendation further outlined mitigation efforts to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Those approaches included moving to a fully virtually learning model, utilizing a hybrid model where only younger children and special learners are in the classroom, or continuing to keep schools open while preparing to “quickly change to a virtual model should the situation worsen following Thanksgiving break.”

Brown said different school systems in the Valley have released statements with snippets of the health department recommendation and seemed to be picking which part fit what model they chose to follow.

When Brown tried to reach the health department for clarification, she said she received no response to her multiple phone calls.

“I really wanted to just know what the health department was advising as far as what is safest. I tried to get that information and wasn’t able to,” Brown said. “We should all have the same information from the health department. I don’t feel like public health information should be reserved for a select group of people.”

Regular recommendations and guidance provided to school districts in the Central Shenandoah Health District are not made public via an external website, Wight said.