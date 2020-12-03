Central Shenandoah Health Department recommends schools consider finishing semester virtually

The director of the Central Shenandoah Health District recommended all schools in the district consider finishing the school semester in a virtual format after the Thanksgiving holiday.
In an email sent to superintendents of the local school districts, Dr. Laura Kornegay outlined trends in the data of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.
“Not surprisingly, our district is experiencing an increasing surge of COVID-19 cases, similar to what we are experiencing across the Commonwealth. We are currently at substantial community transmission of COVID-19 throughout of region and we continue to see hospitalizations increase as well,” Laura Lee Wight with CSHD said of the recommendation. “Given the trends in the data and the expectation that cases will only rise after the holiday weekend, Dr. Kornegay recommended that schools consider finishing out the rest of the school semester via a virtual learning model.”
However, one woman said guidance should have been made available to the public and not just superintendents.
Kathryn Brown, a local educator, started an online petition to make health department guidance regarding public schools available to the public. The online petition had 123 signatures as of Thursday.
Although Brown is a teacher, she said she made the petition as a concerned citizen.
“Transparency of information, particularly regarding COVID, is extremely important. I feel like everybody has the right to know what the guidance is from the health department,” Brown said. “Each school district has the right to make the decisions based on the information they have, but we also deserve to have that recommendation from the health department so we can make our own independent decisions.”
Wight said data regarding public schools can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 pandemic metrics dashboard. She added CSHD has maintained “regular communication with school districts and institutions of education since the start of the pandemic.”
“The health district provides public health recommendations, guidance and subject matter expertise to our partners in education, as well as to the rest of our community. Furthermore, we also work with our school districts regularly to conduct contract tracing efforts in the event that there is an exposure to COVID-19 in the school system,” she said.
CSHD’s recommendation to finish the semester virtually is “not out of the ordinary” and many other health districts have made similar recommendations, Wight said.
Kornegay’s recommendation further outlined mitigation efforts to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Those approaches included moving to a fully virtually learning model, utilizing a hybrid model where only younger children and special learners are in the classroom, or continuing to keep schools open while preparing to “quickly change to a virtual model should the situation worsen following Thanksgiving break.”
Brown said different school systems in the Valley have released statements with snippets of the health department recommendation and seemed to be picking which part fit what model they chose to follow.
When Brown tried to reach the health department for clarification, she said she received no response to her multiple phone calls.
“I really wanted to just know what the health department was advising as far as what is safest. I tried to get that information and wasn’t able to,” Brown said. “We should all have the same information from the health department. I don’t feel like public health information should be reserved for a select group of people.”
Regular recommendations and guidance provided to school districts in the Central Shenandoah Health District are not made public via an external website, Wight said.
CSHD officials said it will continue to provide recommendations to its school districts based on data and guidance from VDH and the CDC, but the decision for schools to move to a virtual learning model is not made by the local health district.
“It is a shared decision that must be made ultimately by school officials and local government,” Wight said. “CSHD will continue to provide recommendations, guidance and subject matter expertise to support all of our institutions of education during their tireless work to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19 while also providing education to our children.”
For Brown, the issue goes beyond whether kids should be in school or all virtual. She said it’s a “middle ground issue that doesn’t have anything to do with that decision.”
“It’s just about giving everyone the information so that everyone can make the decision that’s best for them,” Brown said.
Her petition asks Gov. Ralph Northam step in to make any guidance issued to public schools regarding COVID-19 immediately available to the public.
