Centuries of Black history come to life at Waynesboro Public Library

From now until July 7, visitors to the Waynesboro Public Library can witness and soak in four centuries of Black Virginia history at the Waynesboro Public Library.

The library is hosting the traveling exhibit that tells the stories of the enslaved, civil rights pioneers, those Black Virginians who fought segregation and discrimination, and those who served their country.

The exhibit titled “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality” was developed by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond in 2019.

That museum’s curator, Karen Sherry, said the traveling exhibit is a condensed version of the one she researched and developed for the Richmond museum in 2019.

Sherry said at the Richmond museum, visitors “were humbled” to learn about Black history. “We’re in a reckoning moment and they (exhibit visitors) were eager to learn about where we got to and where we are today,” she said.

Anne Yetzer-Jones, the adult services librarian for the Waynesboro Public Library, said the museum “is excited we have access to things like this, so we can educate people.” The exhibit offers visitors the chance to “step into history and see it from other perspectives.”

The stories in the exhibit are diverse and enlightening.

Wyatt Tee Walker was a Petersburg pastor who worked with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in the 1960s, helped plan the 1963 march on Washington and led boycotts. He also helped found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

“One of the photos shows him training other activists about the violence they will receive,” Sherry said.

John Mitchell, Jr. was editor of The Richmond Planet, and he wrote stories during the late 19th century and early 20th century about discrimination and the Ku Klux Klan.

Sherry said the portion of the exhibit dealing with an enslaved African named Angela is representative of the first slaves who sailed into Old Point Comfort in Hampton Roads in 1619.

“This prompts us to empathize with what her experience was like,” Sherry said. “She was kidnapped, crossed the Atlantic and brought to a new colony struggling to survive. We imagine her hardships.”

Yetzer-Jones said the exhibit’s early visitors have studied the various stories and quietly reflected on what they are seeing.

Sherry said the exhibit could have a big impact on students.

“Many people don’t get a lot this history in school … To learn this history is to appreciate where we are today,” she said.

Yetzer-Jones said the exhibit will be available Monday through Saturday at the library through July 7. The library will be closed on June 20 in observance of Juneteenth.

