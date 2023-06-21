The Cessna Citation 560 twin-engine aircraft that crashed into an Augusta County mountain two and half weeks ago descended into a “high velocity, near vertical descent” before crashing, according to a National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released Wednesday.

All four passengers on the aircraft were killed on June 4 when the plane crashed into the Saint Mary’s Wilderness below the Blue Ridge Parkway near Montebello in Augusta County. The victims included Adina Azarian, her two-year-old daughter Aria, the child’s nanny and pilot Jeff Heffner. The plane was attempting to return to Azarian’s New York home after a North Carolina visit to the plane’s owner, Azarian’s father, John Rumpel.

The report said the plane’s wreckage was consistent with the vertical descent. The report said fragments of both of the Cessna’s wings and fuselage were found, as were both engines. The cockpit was destroyed in the crash impact. The report says the plane’s altitude changed just minutes before the 3:28 p.m. crash “when it entered a rapidly descending right spiral descent into the terrain.”

The crash happened about 3:28 p.m. on June 4. The plane was intercepted by military jet fighter aircraft from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland about 8 minutes before it crashed. The NTSB report said the pilot “was unresponsive to several radio transmissions, intercept flight maneuvers, and flare deployments.”

The report further states that the last radio contact from the pilot was received nearly two hours before the crash. The pilot was instructed to stop climbing at 33,000 feet at 1:28 p.m. for crossing air traffic but did not respond to the FAA command. The report said the plan rose to 34,000 feet before leveling off.

The preliminary report states that “no further radio transmissions from the pilot were received for the remainder of the flight, despite repeated attempts to contact the pilot.”

The plane had departed Elizabethton, Tenn., Municipal Airport about 1:13 p.m. on June 4, destined for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York. But the aircraft switched course and headed south.

The preliminary report said maintenance inspection records showed the aircraft was equipped with a cockpit voice recorder. But the recorder has not been found as of yet. The plane was not equipped with a flight data recorder and was not required to have one.

The report states that Heffner, the pilot, received a first-class medical certificate in October 2022. His experience included 34,500 total pilot hours.

In an interview, Rumpel, the plane’s owner, told The Associated Press that Heffner likely lost consciousness from a lack of oxygen.