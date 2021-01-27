Charlottesville man arrested, charged after drug investigation in Waynesboro

A Charlottesville man is facing multiple charges including assaulting a police officer after a Jan. 20 drug arrest operation in Waynesboro.

On the evening of Jan. 20, the Skyline Drug Task Force in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service conducted a narcotics investigation, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. That investigation involved 24-year-old Ty Quane Pertell Gregory of Charlottesville.

When investigators attempted to stop Gregory in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 900 block of 4th Street in Waynesboro, police said Gregory rammed one of the investigator's vehicles and fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Gregory then allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of 4th Street and North Delphine Avenue and pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The other vehicle was unable to avoid striking Gregory's 2008 Honda CR-V, police said.

Gregory was transported to UVa Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported in the other vehicle.

A handgun was recovered from inside the Honda, ACSO said.

Gregory has been charged with two felony counts of distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer, one felony count of displaying a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one felony count of eluding police.

