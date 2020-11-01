 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlottesville man shot at Staunton party
0 comments
top story

Charlottesville man shot at Staunton party

{{featured_button_text}}

STAUNTON — A Charlottesville man was shot while attending a party on Saturday in Staunton, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The party was in the 300 block of Sangers Lane. The adult male arrived early Sunday morning at Augusta Health with a single gunshot wound to the hip. The injury is non-life threatening.

The sheriff's office said it is currently working to determine what events led up to the shooting. Anyone who attended the party of who has information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator Rexrode at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert