Charlottesville man shot at Staunton party

STAUNTON — A Charlottesville man was shot while attending a party on Saturday in Staunton, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The party was in the 300 block of Sangers Lane. The adult male arrived early Sunday morning at Augusta Health with a single gunshot wound to the hip. The injury is non-life threatening.

The sheriff's office said it is currently working to determine what events led up to the shooting. Anyone who attended the party of who has information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator Rexrode at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.