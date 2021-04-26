Chesapeake man now facing aggravated manslaughter charge in drunk driving accident that killed Waynesboro's Anne Seaton

A Chesapeake man now faces an additional felony charge of aggravated manslaughter in a drunk driving accident that killed a Waynesboro woman.

The additional charge was filed late Monday afternoon in Waynesboro General District Court. The charge carries one to 20 years, one year of which is the mandatory minimum if convicted.

The charge stems from a Friday night crash near CVS on Main Street in Waynesboro. Police said a man driving a pickup heading eastbound on West Main Street collided into a car at the intersection with Lew Dewitt Boulevard.

The crash killed 49-year-old Anne M. Seaton of Waynesboro.

The driver of the pickup was identified as 22-year-old Sean B. Webster.

Webster also allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Jefferson Highway at Nottingham Lane in Augusta County just before the accident in Waynesboro, police said. The driver in that incident was not injured.

After both investigations, Webster was arrested at the second crash scene and charged with one misdemeanor count of suspicion of driving under the influence. He was also charged with one felony count of a hit and run.