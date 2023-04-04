A popular chicken chain in Waynesboro is temporarily closed.

However, don’t be too sad because Chick-Fil-A's best is yet to come, said Chad Martin, operating partner for Chick-Fil-A’s locations in the River City and Staunton.

The fast-food restaurant, which opened in Waynesboro about a decade ago in July 2012, temporarily closed on March 24 for remodeling.

“Chick-Fil-A reinvests in all their stores around that 10 to 12-year mark," Martin said. “They do remodels, so it’s just a part of the process. It’s a multi-million dollar reinvestment, so it’s a big deal for us.”

Renovations to Chick-fil-A’s building at Waynesboro Town Center should increase the restaurant's efficiency and speed up customer service, Martin said. When the remodeling is complete, Chick-fil-A will feature a new dining room with more seating, a centerline kitchen to allow faster food production and a larger workspace, a double-laned drive-thru with canopies and a state-of-the-art drive-thru cockpit, which is an extensive drive-thru lane with a full slide door to deliver meals faster, he said.

“Almost everything is going to be brand new,” Martin said. “The remodel, especially with the new drive-thru and kitchen design, gives the team members more space to work, so they won’t have to be as crowded in those areas.”

Despite the location being closed for a few months, Chick-fil-A food will still be available. The restaurant's food truck is open for business for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays in Hope Community Church's parking lot on West Main Street across from Ollie’s.

“This is good. It’s a nice change of pace,” said team member Jane Gerald. “The windows are open so people can see us.”

Salads, grilled cool wraps, chicken sandwiches, chocolate chip cookies, fruit and chicken nuggets are being sold at the food truck. Although waffle fries are unavailable, waffle chips are being served.

Gerald said food truck employees will be able to answer questions about the remodeling project.

“That’s what this is about," she said. "To make sure that they can come to see us, and we can try to answer some questions about what’s going on in the timeline."

In addition to the food truck, Waynesboro customers can flock to Chick-fil-A’s Staunton location. Martin said a handful of customers and employees have been visiting the Queen City location since last week.

“We’re going to see a fairly noticeable sales increase in Staunton due to our Waynesboro location being closed,” he said. “We’ve already started to see that; we’ve been up by 50%.”

Martin expects the Waynesboro location to reopen in June.

“It’s super exciting. We know that many people love our Chick-fil-A, and we would love to remodel in a weekend and be back open, but we’re also looking forward to the future,” he said. “Chick-fil-A put a lot of thought, research and investment into the remodel. It’s a really nice design, so I think not only will it be better for us but for all the guests, too.”

For more information about Chick-fil-A, visit chick-fil-a.com.