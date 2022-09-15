Chicken restaurant Popeyes opens in Waynesboro

Area residents who love Popeyes Chicken rejoiced this week as the fast food restaurant finally opened in Waynesboro.

“We are excited to be in Waynesboro, finally,” said Alberto Cruz, Popeyes’ vice president of operations. “They [the employees] are doing very, very well with the soft opening.”

Popeyes officially held its soft opening Monday at the Waynesboro Marketplace on Rosser Avenue. There are now more than six Popeyes restaurants in western Virginia, Cruz said, adding the fast-food franchise decided to open a Waynesboro location because of the city’s growing population and economic developments.

“Usually, it’s big developments that are anywhere between 300 houses, up to a thousand apartments,” he said. “And, in the western part of Virginia, there’s not that many Popeyes and we’re trying to build them in here.”

One customer, Waynesboro resident Josh Wheeler, said he heard about the opening through word of mouth. Wheeler said before the opening he would often have to drive to Charlottesville to get Popeyes.

“We finally got it around here because I know that there’s a pretty big demand for this restaurant here in Waynesboro,” he said. “I think when people heard that it finally coming, that there was a sense of excitement because like I said, people don’t have to travel to get it if they ever wanted it.”

Another customer Kevin Knott, said he noticed Popeyes was open while driving past the restaurant.

“I was pretty excited, I love their chicken sandwiches,” he said. “I like that it’s closer to my house and that I don’t have to drive to Harrisonburg or down the interstate just to get to it.”

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened earlier this month next door, but Cruz said Popeyes does not shy away from competitors.

“Everybody has their own favorite restaurant,” he said. “When they do taste the food and they love the food, then they always come back and our service is top-notch.”

The Popeyes location is still hiring, Cruz said. In order for employees to train, trainers from the region were able to help employees three days before the soft opening.

“We brought them in here to give them the support, the extra support for the job,” Cruz said.

Wheeler said that he hopes that Popeyes can continue the great work.

“Just keep the reputation of a professional business and willing to have good customer service,” he said.

Cruz said that Popeyes plans to be here long-term and looks forward to working with the community.

“We want to be a part of the community,” Cruz said. “We want to stay here and serve the community, we just want to make things right with the customers.”