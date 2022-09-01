Chipotle opens Waynesboro location with drive-thru pickup lane

The first Chipotle Mexican Grill officially held its grand opening in the Waynesboro Marketplace on Wednesday morning.

The Rosser Avenue location also features a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up their digital orders. Before Chipotle, the property was home to the former Ladd Elementary School, which opened in 1965, but was demolished in 2021. In addition to the Chipotle restaurant, Waynesboro Marketplace will include Sheetz and Popeyes.

“I think it’s fantastic that Chipotle is expanding into these markets that we wouldn’t have gone into in the past,” said Pete Petrilli, Chipotle’s regional spokesperson.

During the opening, the first 50 customers walked away with Chipotle merchandise. Throughout the day, the grand opening was a moderately steady pace, with rush of customers coming in periodically.

“We ended up having a really successful first day,” Petrilli said. “I think once people realize that we were actually opened, the rest of the day was steady busy.”

Petrilli said Waynesboro community organizations can set up fundraising opportunities at the restaurant.

“Your organization can reach out to our Chipotle through our community fundraising team,” he said. “A portion of the proceeds of the restaurant for everybody that comes in that night and uses your organization’s name or a code, then a portion of those sales or a check will cut to the rights of the organization.”

One customer, Gray Mcvey, came to have lunch with her husband, Chris, on Thursday. She said they both love Chipotle, but was often difficult to get since they had to drive to Staunton.

“It was not super accessible to us, and we live here,” Gray Mcvey said. “The location is very convenient for us and today has been great.”

“The service has been great,” Chris Mcvey said. “It’s nice to have one local location.”

Although the couple prefer to support local businesses and restaurants, they do foresee going to Chipotle again.

“Typically, we would choose a small business and not a chain brand, but it’s basically something other than burgers and chicken,” Gray Mcvey said. “It’s nice to have a chain restaurant that you know what you’re going to get and probably going to be consistent.”

“All of our food is made fresh,” Petrill said. “I think it’s an opportunity to show people that you can get great quality and healthy food, fast and at an affordable price.”

Customers can sign up for the Chipotle Rewards and receive free chips and guac after their first purchase.