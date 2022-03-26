Choral Society to offer tribute to Broadway’s best music

A little bit of The Great White Way comes to Waynesboro High’s Spilman Auditorium on the nights of April 4 and 5.

That’s when The Waynesboro Choral Society will offer “Memories of Broadway” concerts at 7:30 p.m. each night.

For 90 minutes, the audience can listen to a medley of songs from Broadway’s iconic shows of the past such as Cabaret, Phantom of The Opera and The Sound of Music, said Don Coffey, the director for the Choral Society.

Coffey said this concert will focus on the richness of Broadway songs, and less so on dancing. “This year we wanted to sing,” he said. “Our audience will see a little less movement, but hopefully better quality.”

Monya Decker, president of The Waynesboro Choral Society, said the organization had to cancel several shows in 2020, and most recently performed last Christmas. “We have a love for singing,” she said. “If we just got together and sang we would love it. But it’s way more fun to have a production.”

Coffey said Choral Society members include many who have been with the organization for decades, as well “8 to 10 new folks.” The singing on April 4-5 will be accompanied by a stage band complete with trumpet, trombone and keyboard players.

Coffey said the concerts point to the plentiful talent in the Waynesboro area. “We are blessed with talent in the area. There is just a blessing with the arts in the area,” he said.

Tickets for the April 4-5 concerts cost $12 for those ages 12 and older. The tickets may be purchased at the Waynesboro Landscape and Garden Center, from Waynesboro Choral Society members or at the box office at Spilman Auditorium. The box office opens at 6:30 each night.