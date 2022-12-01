Christmas parade kicks off holiday season in Waynesboro

Waynesboro will be kicking off the most wonderful time of the year with its annual Christmas parade on Saturday.

“It’s just a nice start to the holiday season and a great way to spend some time with friends and family,” said Susan Roberts, Waynesboro superintendent of recreation for events and programs. “It’s a nice community event to pull everybody together.”

More than 115 participants are expected to parade with floats or cars either performing live music, handing out candy, or simply waving to the crowds, officials said. The Salvation Army’s Toy Convoy will collect donations at the parade.

One of the parade participants, Riddle’s Firewood, will use its float to support justice for abused and neglected children. The Waynesboro store will honor two girls, Khaleesi Cuthriell and Averianna May. Khaleesi went missing in September 2021, and murder charges were eventually filed against a couple who was supposed to take care of the three-year-old child. Averianna, a two-year-old from Staunton, was killed in June, and police charged a young man with second-degree murder in the child’s death.

“It hit me close at home,” said Crystal Riddle, co-owner of Riddle’s Firewood. “The main thing is that with these two little girls, they don’t need to be forgotten about.”

The Riddle’s, who plan to participate in Stuarts Draft’s Christmas parade later this month, plan to decorate their float decorated with firewood to promote the business. To spread awareness of Khaleesi and Averianna, there will be a pink and purple truck carrying two big angels.

The girls’ families will also be walking in the parade.

“No other child in this world, or this town and this community, should have to be subjected to child abuse and neglect,” Riddle said.

Before the parade, Destination Downtown Waynesboro, an organization helping downtown Waynesboro businesses thrive, will host its second annual Holiday Market on Main Street and Lumos Plaza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The holiday market is organized with local vendors for people to holiday shop and offer arts and crafts activities for kids.

“I think it’s excellent to have it on the same day as the parade,” said Meghan Swanson, DDW president. “We want that Hallmark Christmas movie small-town kind of feel, so I think Saturday is the perfect day for that.”

More than 20 local businesses, including Muddigs Pottery, The Glitter Bee, Wolf Creek Alchemy, Kelly’s Kitchen, Rosemoon Jewelry and Home Goods, and Three Ridges Bead Co., plan to participate.

“A lot of the downtown businesses are very busy for the holiday market on Saturday, even though we do have some vendors down here, a lot of people use that opportunity to shop at our downtown businesses,” Swanson said. “The more people we can get down here, the more events we can do down here.”

DDW will also have its booth set up with hot chocolate and customers can also purchase Christmas tree ornaments created by Initial Inspirations for $10 each. All proceeds will go towards funding the organization.

Saturday night’s parade route will start from Race Avenue to Short Street, crossing in a circular path around Main Street, South Wayne Avenue, West 11th Street, Market Avenue, Federal Street and Arch Avenue.

Officials said that the city will be closing those streets and nearby intersections during the parade. All parked cars on those roads must park elsewhere Saturday night.