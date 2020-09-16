Circuit Court Clerk announces first clerk’s office interns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERONA — Steve Landes, Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court, announced Wednesday the names of the two students chosen to participate in the Clerk’s Office Internship Program for the fall 2020 semester.

Hannah Davis and Blake Rodgers are the first students to be selected for the internship program.

“I am very proud to have both Hannah and Blake join the clerk’s office as our very first student interns selected for the Clerk’s Office Internship Program,” Landes said. “We look forward to having both students serving in the office for the fall semester and hope to provide this opportunity to other students in the future.”

Davis is a junior at Mary Baldwin University, majoring in criminal justice and minoring in sociology. She is a Fort Defiance graduate and lives in Craigsville.

Rodgers is currently a sophomore at Wilson Memorial. He is a member of the gifted and talented program and active in athletics, including football, baseball and basketball. He lives in Staunton.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office provides internship and mentorship opportunities to high school and college students interested in Virginia government, Virginia’s judicial system or the law. Interns help the clerk’s staff with numerous assignments and tasks.

Those interested in applying for the internship can do so online.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.