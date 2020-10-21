Citizen advocacy group hopes to promote pedestrian, biker safety in Waynesboro Walk and Wheel

Motorists in Waynesboro who have driven near Waynesboro High School since last Saturday might have noticed an array of bright colors painted on Poplar Avenue.
The bright street mural, however, will fade away in a year or less — but has sparked a conversation and led to a new citizen advocacy group focused on pedestrian and biker safety in Waynesboro called Walk and Wheel.
The student-designed mural was the end result of a tactical urbanism project funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Health’s Walkability Action Institute. The mural is intended to encourage cars to slow down at the intersection to create a safer environment for pedestrians and bicyclists.
One of the purposes behind tactical urbanism is to “create temporary installments that are meant to illustrate how redesigning an area could look and how it could feel,” Waynesboro’s associate city planner Kira Johnson said.
Because the project is temporary, it allows the city to evaluate potential changes to the intersection before investing in more permanent solutions. Some temporary changes to the intersection include bulb-outs painted on the curbs with linear posts on them. That causes drivers to visualize less space and in turn causes them to slow down while driving, Johnson said.
“If this design works, look what that does from the vantage point of a city official,” said Tim Wion, who took part in VWAI and is now part of Walk and Wheel. “If it doesn’t work or needs to be changed, we can change it. But, if it turns out that it’s important to narrow that crosswalk like we think it is, then next go around it could be permanent.”
Community organizers who were involved in the city’s VWAI group didn’t want the conversation around creating a more pedestrian and biker-friendly community to end after the mural was painted. Thus, Waynesboro Walk and Wheel was born.
“We want to honor pedestrianism, and we just don’t. In the U.S. particularly, we just don’t. It’s really just a matter of thoughtful design or, in this case, an example of altering the design thoughtfully to honor pedestrianism in a safe way that makes someone want to think about walking. Making that activity something you feel comfortable doing on the streets of Waynesboro is highly important,” Wion said.
VDH’s Walkability Action Institute began just last year, and the mural project was a first in the realm of tactical urbanism for the city. Johnson said in the future she’d love to see similar projects happen in Waynesboro, but for now they’ll be raising awareness through Walk and Wheel.
Those interested in joining the new group can fill out a Google Form online for updates. The citizen-led group hopes to plan activities and programming in the future like group walks and bike rides.
“The spirit of what’s possible to do in the city — walk down to the river with a fly fishing rod — you just can’t do that everywhere. Hop on a bike and ride down Shenandoah National Park or the Blue Ridge Parkway — it just can’t be done everywhere. Sunset Park or the Crozet Tunnel,” Wion said. “Things are happening that would support an active population in Waynesboro. An active population in Waynesboro makes people feel better about themselves and their community. Happy people in the community draw happy people to the community.”
