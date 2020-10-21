Citizen advocacy group hopes to promote pedestrian, biker safety in Waynesboro Walk and Wheel

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If this design works, look what that does from the vantage point of a city official,” said Tim Wion, who took part in VWAI and is now part of Walk and Wheel. “If it doesn’t work or needs to be changed, we can change it. But, if it turns out that it’s important to narrow that crosswalk like we think it is, then next go around it could be permanent.”

Community organizers who were involved in the city’s VWAI group didn’t want the conversation around creating a more pedestrian and biker-friendly community to end after the mural was painted. Thus, Waynesboro Walk and Wheel was born.

“We want to honor pedestrianism, and we just don’t. In the U.S. particularly, we just don’t. It’s really just a matter of thoughtful design or, in this case, an example of altering the design thoughtfully to honor pedestrianism in a safe way that makes someone want to think about walking. Making that activity something you feel comfortable doing on the streets of Waynesboro is highly important,” Wion said.

VDH’s Walkability Action Institute began just last year, and the mural project was a first in the realm of tactical urbanism for the city. Johnson said in the future she’d love to see similar projects happen in Waynesboro, but for now they’ll be raising awareness through Walk and Wheel.