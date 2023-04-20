Construction work on the first phase of Sunset Park, Waynesboro’s sixth park, is proceeding with an expected opening of the mountaintop attraction by the fall.

Dwayne Jones, Waynesboro’s director of parks and recreation, said families wanting to picnic and frolic in the park should be able to do so by October at the latest. Contractors are busy constructing restrooms and a picnic shelter and two overlooks. VDOT will pave an entrance road later this year.

Jones said the new park, funded mostly with $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan and VDOT dollars, will be the lone park on the city’s East Side. And with majestic views of Waynesboro and the surrounding portions of the Shenandoah Valley, Sunset Park is a feast for the eyes.

“Where else can you find a place like this that is one mile from the center of downtown,” said Jones. And Jones said Sunset Park is a complement to other city parks that feature athletic fields, the South River Greenway and dog walking and kite flying at Coyner Springs Park.

Stephanie Seltzer, the parks project manager for Waynesboro Parks & Recreation, said Sunset Park’s proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway and Shenandoah National Park is another plus. She said the park could capture visitors from the two national park attractions and offer extra business for downtown Waynesboro.

“People can discover the other businesses and amenities,” Seltzer said.

About 17 acres of the 107-acre site contain the capped portion of the former Waynesboro landfill. Park activities will not happen in the old landfill.

The next phase of work on Sunset Park is securing funding for hiking and biking trails. Seltzer said the city is still working on getting those funds. Jones said obtaining the money could take at least a year. When finished, the park will feature 4 miles of hiking and biking trails. The city is partnering with the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition to raise money and seek grants for the biking and hiking trails.

Progress on Sunset Park has taken a decade. The old city landfill closed in 2003. Planning for Sunset Park began in 2014, and a concept plan was developed in 2017. When the city of Waynesboro revised its comprehensive plan in 2018, Sunset Park was identified as a quality of life improvement project.