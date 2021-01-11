City launches "Waynesboro at Work" series to highlight entrepreneurs, business professionals

The City of Waynesboro’s Economic Development & Tourism Department has launched a new series as a sub-brand of Grow Waynesboro, the city’s entrepreneurial initiative, to highlight the talents of entrepreneurs and business professionals within the community.

The city teamed up with Converge Local to produce "Waynesboro at Work," which combines audio, visual and written elements to create the new series.

The interviews will be shared across various platforms, including the Grow Waynesboro “Meet the Entrepreneurs” blog, YouTube channel and Spotify. While the primary focus of "Waynesboro at Work" is to highlight the ingenuity of local entrepreneurs, it will also encompass the technology sector and other projects happening in the city.

“In the digital age, reaching people through videocasts and podcasts allows us to maximize the impact of our reach through social media but do it in a way that feels personal,” said Brooke Anderson, chief convergence officer at Converge Local. “Waynesboro at Work aims to connect viewers and listeners with local entrepreneurs through authentic conversations about their journey.”