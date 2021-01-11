City launches "Waynesboro at Work" series to highlight entrepreneurs, business professionals

The City of Waynesboro’s Economic Development & Tourism Department has launched a new series as a sub-brand of Grow Waynesboro, the city’s entrepreneurial initiative, to highlight the talents of entrepreneurs and business professionals within the community.
The city teamed up with Converge Local to produce "Waynesboro at Work," which combines audio, visual and written elements to create the new series.
The interviews will be shared across various platforms, including the Grow Waynesboro “Meet the Entrepreneurs” blog, YouTube channel and Spotify. While the primary focus of "Waynesboro at Work" is to highlight the ingenuity of local entrepreneurs, it will also encompass the technology sector and other projects happening in the city.
“In the digital age, reaching people through videocasts and podcasts allows us to maximize the impact of our reach through social media but do it in a way that feels personal,” said Brooke Anderson, chief convergence officer at Converge Local. “Waynesboro at Work aims to connect viewers and listeners with local entrepreneurs through authentic conversations about their journey.”
The economic downturn caused by the global health crisis has highlighted the resiliency and adaptability of local businesses. Many have had to pivot their operations and alter their business plans to meet the changing regulations to keep staff and customers safe.
“Small business and the entrepreneurs who own them are a critical component of the local economy,” said Greg Hitchin, director of Economic Development and Tourism. “Being a successful entrepreneur requires a unique mindset, and we are trying to capture that spirit to share successes and encourage others.”
The first episode launched in October, with Brian and Victoria Mininger of Bear Creek Outdoor Living, winner of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Small Business Excellence Award. The story focuses on the unique challenges that Bear Creek has faced during the pandemic and how they have worked to overcome them, the greater mission of the business and the importance of building a strong team, and the value of building a business in Waynesboro.
Two other episodes have also been completed, one featuring Blue Ridge Bucha and another that highlights the VIRTEX Corporation.
More "Waynesboro at Work" episodes will air the last week of each month. All links are shared to @GrowWaynesboro on Facebook and can be found at GrowWaynesboro.com/Meet-Them.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.