Clothing retailer Old Navy opens in Waynesboro Town Center

Local residents who shop at Old Navy will no longer have to travel to Charlottesville or Harrisonburg after the store opened its Waynesboro location this week in the Waynesboro Town Center.
The new store, located at 831 Town Center Drive in the former Dress Barn and Rack Room Shoes, held a soft opening Wednesday evening and has been fully operational every day since then.
Assistant manager Tanya Vaughan said customers have been excited about the opening.
“They have basically waited for this Old Navy store to show up,” Vaughan said. “A lot of customers have either shopped in the Charlottesville or Harrisonburg stores. We’ve [even] had people shop in the Roanoke store.”
The 13,100-square feet retail store offers clothing and accessories for men, women and children.
“It’s much more spacious than the one in Harrisonburg,” said customer Brianna Thompson. “I’m glad it’s here.”
Employees started working in the store in July and took one week to prepare for Wednesday’s opening. Associates from other locations helped with the opening as well.
“We were ahead of schedule,” said Tucker Rankin, a sales associate and floor lead in the men and boy’s department. “They usually give Old Navy stores two weeks to open, and we only got one, so we jammed it out.”
Rankin said prepping for the opening was stressful, but everything has been going well since the store opened Wednesday.
“We’ve been pretty busy,” Rankin said. “We’ve been highest in our district for sales the past couple of days.”
The Harrisonburg and Charlottesville stores are in the same district as the Waynesboro store, he said.
Several customers were excited about having an Old Navy in this part of the Valley.
“It’s a lot closer than Harrisonburg, and you don’t have to get on I-81,” said customer Blair Landram.
Most retail stores have kept their fitting rooms closed after reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fitting rooms at the new location are open.
Vaughan said every other fitting room will be used and each room is sprayed with disinfectant spray and wiped down after each use. Items customers don’t take are put in the back of the store and not immediately returned to the sales floor.
“We do the proper procedures to make sure it’s safe, and then we put it out,” she said.
Megan Buer shopped at the new store Saturday morning and was excited about the new Waynesboro location.
“I hate buying stuff online because you can never try things on and don’t really know what they look like, so I’m excited to actually see things in person,” Buer said.
