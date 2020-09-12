Clothing retailer Old Navy opens in Waynesboro Town Center

Rankin said prepping for the opening was stressful, but everything has been going well since the store opened Wednesday.

“We’ve been pretty busy,” Rankin said. “We’ve been highest in our district for sales the past couple of days.”

The Harrisonburg and Charlottesville stores are in the same district as the Waynesboro store, he said.

Several customers were excited about having an Old Navy in this part of the Valley.

“It’s a lot closer than Harrisonburg, and you don’t have to get on I-81,” said customer Blair Landram.

Most retail stores have kept their fitting rooms closed after reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fitting rooms at the new location are open.

Vaughan said every other fitting room will be used and each room is sprayed with disinfectant spray and wiped down after each use. Items customers don’t take are put in the back of the store and not immediately returned to the sales floor.

“We do the proper procedures to make sure it’s safe, and then we put it out,” she said.

Megan Buer shopped at the new store Saturday morning and was excited about the new Waynesboro location.

“I hate buying stuff online because you can never try things on and don’t really know what they look like, so I’m excited to actually see things in person,” Buer said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.