Community members voice concern over Middle River Regional Jail expansion to City Council

Half an hour of Monday night's Waynesboro City Council meeting was spent on public comment around one issue — the proposed expansion of Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro Virginia Organizing coordinated the public comment effort asking those with "personal experience with MRRJ, those who know someone incarcerated, are an ally or who don't want to fund mass incarceration with property taxes" to speak.
Eight people spoke against the proposed expansion, five of which live in the city of Waynesboro.
"I'm asking that we not expand our jail and that we take into consideration community outreach programs, community mental health programs and substance abuse programs. I think it'll be more sustainable for the futures of our families, our children and our society if we're to focus on what people need rather than putting them in jail," Waynesboro resident Gyra Carter said.
Another Waynesboro resident agreed with Carter, saying that the city should invest in the community rather than the jail.
"If we don't take action to reduce the number of people locked up and instead chose to build a bigger jail, we will be in the same situation in 2029 with a crowded jail and exploding jail population. You cannot build your way out of this problem. We need to look at the root and that's our community," she said.
Others asked council to "think critically" about the expansion proposals and alternate ways to reduce the jail population.
"As a Waynesboro citizen there are projects that I would want to help pay for, but raising money for more walls on a prison is not one of them. I would support meaningful research based on criminal justice reform," city resident Tim Wion said.
Council first heard of possible expansion options for the jail located in Verona at its Jan. 25 meeting. The options presented ranged in price from $40 million to $95.6 million.
Built in 2006, MRRJ serves five localities in the Shenandoah Valley — Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta, Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
The Department of Corrections rated capacity for MRRJ is 396 inmates. MRRJ’s operational capacity, or how many inmates can adequately be served, is 600. However, the average daily population in 2020 was 843 inmates with 37 on house arrest.
According to a needs assessment, the jail needs 1,283 inmate beds by 2029.
While City Council does not respond directly to citizens during public comment period, at-large councilman Terry Short Jr. suggested at the end of the session that council add a discussion on MRRJ to its next meeting agenda.