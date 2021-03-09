Community members voice concern over Middle River Regional Jail expansion to City Council

Half an hour of Monday night's Waynesboro City Council meeting was spent on public comment around one issue — the proposed expansion of Middle River Regional Jail.

Waynesboro Virginia Organizing coordinated the public comment effort asking those with "personal experience with MRRJ, those who know someone incarcerated, are an ally or who don't want to fund mass incarceration with property taxes" to speak.

Eight people spoke against the proposed expansion, five of which live in the city of Waynesboro.

"I'm asking that we not expand our jail and that we take into consideration community outreach programs, community mental health programs and substance abuse programs. I think it'll be more sustainable for the futures of our families, our children and our society if we're to focus on what people need rather than putting them in jail," Waynesboro resident Gyra Carter said.

Another Waynesboro resident agreed with Carter, saying that the city should invest in the community rather than the jail.