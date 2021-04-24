Community mourns loss of Waynesboro's Anne Seaton

The community is mourning the loss of Waynesboro resident Anne Seaton after she was killed in a car accident involving a drunk driver in Waynesboro on Friday night.
Seaton, 49, is remembered as a loving mother, devoted friend and a natural leader. She was well-known for being active in the community. She served as the director of development for the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra and the Augusta County Republican Committee vice chairwoman. She was also the president of the Republican Women of Greater Augusta.
“Anne was a deeply caring and loving person, and that, plus her infectiously happy and bubbly personality, made her the most wonderful representative the Symphony could possibly have,” said Charles Salembier, Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra president.
Salembier, who considered Seaton a close friend, said it was hard to put into words what Seaton meant to the Waynesboro Symphony. She epitomized the friendships and personal relationships the organization enjoys with its patrons, Salembier said.
“She worked tirelessly on our important events, especially our annual fundraising event at The Paramount Theater, an event that won’t be quite the same without her smiling face,” Salembier said.
When Salembeir was asked what his favorite memory involving Seaton was, he didn’t hesitate to answer.
“Every time she walked into a room,” he said. “That about says it all.”
Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, said he was devastated by the news of Seaton’s death. He considered Seaton a friend, counselor and mentor.
“She was totally devoted to doing what she could to make people’s lives better,” Avoli said. “That’s Anne Seaton in a nutshell.”
On Saturday morning, Dave Bourne, committee chairman of the ACRC, shared a post on the organization’s Facebook page informing followers about Seaton’s passing.
“Over the last year, I’ve gotten to know Anne rather well and had the pleasure of leading the ACRC together, side by side, in step. She never met a stranger, she was very outgoing, a hard worker, and a very large part of our success,” Bourne said in the post. “This is a tragic and incomprehensible loss to her family, the RWGA, the ACRC, and our community. Please include the Seaton family in your prayers as they work through this devastating loss.”
The Augusta County Board of Supervisors also released a statement regarding Seaton’s death.
“We are in shock over this tragic accident,” said board chair Gerald Garber in the statement. “The Board of Supervisors joins Anne’s many friends and family members in expressing our deepest sorrow and most sincere condolences.”
Seaton’s husband, Dr. Scott Seaton, serves the Wayne district for the Board of Supervisors. In a Facebook post sending condolences to Dr. Seaton and his family, the Waynesboro Republican Party Committee said Anne was no stranger to politics.
“Anne was a force of nature in district politics, and was passionate about her family and her love for God. She had a magnetic personality that attracted everyone to her, and a smile and laugh that could light up the room. If Anne saw you on the street, you could always expect a smile and a hug from her. She and Scott would often open up their home to host Republican candidates, planning meetings, or just for folks to drop by and say hi. We ask that everyone join us in sending their thoughts and prayers to Dr. Scott Seaton and his family,” the post said.
Ben Cline, Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District representative, also responded to Seaton’s death in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.
“Sixth District Republicans lost a good friend and passionate activist last night,” Cline said in the post. “Anne Seaton’s contributions to the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro community have touched so many lives for the better and will have a lasting impact. I pray that her family finds peace and comfort during this challenging time.”