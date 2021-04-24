Community mourns loss of Waynesboro's Anne Seaton

“Anne was a force of nature in district politics, and was passionate about her family and her love for God. She had a magnetic personality that attracted everyone to her, and a smile and laugh that could light up the room. If Anne saw you on the street, you could always expect a smile and a hug from her. She and Scott would often open up their home to host Republican candidates, planning meetings, or just for folks to drop by and say hi. We ask that everyone join us in sending their thoughts and prayers to Dr. Scott Seaton and his family,” the post said.