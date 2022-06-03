Community summer outreach to Waynesboro neighborhoods kicks off

A visit to some of Waynesboro’s more challenged neighborhoods over the summer by a touring van and numerous nonprofits bearing resources is billed as “Community in Motion.”

Waynesboro YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife said the idea to visit and bring resources to low-income city neighborhoods grew out of discussions with Augusta Health late last year.

“We got 12 nonprofits involved,” said Fife, who called the result the power of community collaboration.

The vehicle for the three-month effort was previously used as a bookmobile by the Waynesboro City Schools. The vehicle was donated by the schools. Superintendent Jeff Cassell said the van would have been sold as surplus, but now can be used to deliver resources to school students in city neighborhoods.

The “Community in Motion” effort starts its tour Saturday with a stop at Parkway Village and a later stop at King’s Way.

Fife said the effort would offer “families with resources.” When the Waynesboro Public Library participates, the resources could be books and library cards. The YMCA will provide recreational activities and Augusta Health will offer nutritional help. Some STEM and crafts activities are planned.

A major partner in the effort is the Central Shenandoah Valley Office on Youth, which serves Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County.

Office on Youth Executive Director Ginny Newman said the program should “get kids energized and make sure parents are getting needed resources.” “Instead of the community coming to us we are going to them,” said Newman.

Fife said getting the word out involves residents of the targeted neighborhoods posting flyers advertising a visit on an upcoming weekend.

An evaluation of this new community outreach is likely after this summer, according to Fife.

“We will reassess. This is a maiden voyage,” he said.

