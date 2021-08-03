Company hoping to offer monthly recycling service in Waynesboro

A new recycling company is looking to help Waynesboro residents go green.
Recyclops, a monthly subscription service offering curbside and doorstep recycling pickup, just recently began offering its services in Harrisonburg and Staunton.
The company is hoping to begin service in Waynesboro sometime in early or mid-September.
Recyclops Founder and CEO Ryan Smith found inspiration to begin the company after he moved into his college apartment back in the day — it didn’t offer recycling services.
Smith looked into why that was and learned that about 60% of apartments in the United States didn’t have recycling pickup service. After further years of more research, he eventually found a municipality that didn’t have a recycling program at all.
His mind was blown.
“A municipality really surprised me because I didn’t really understand the issues behind it and why,” Smith said. “I saw a huge opportunity and a huge problem.”
Recyclops launched services in 2013 after Smith was inspired by numerous mom-and-pop services, as well as transportation services like Uber.
For $12 a month, customers can sign up online for the company’s monthly recycling subscription service and receive curbside pick-ups from their homes every other week.
Local drivers are then contracted with their own vehicles to collect subscribers’ recycling, where they take the gathered recycling to a local recycling sorting facility nearby. Accepted materials include paper, plastic containers, cardboard, metal cans and newsprint.
In order to launch the service in Waynesboro, 100 online signatures need to be collected.
Once the sign-ups have been collected, Recyclops’ services are typically activated within 2-4 weeks of the announcement.
According to Dennis Wise, the company’s vice president of sales and business development, the launch of the program in Waynesboro would complete what he describes as a triangle of service in the Shenandoah Valley.
“When we get multiple requests from any given area, which in the Shenandoah Valley is the case, then we start to investigate,” Wise said. “We found out that Harrisonburg had recently terminated their program and they have a wonderful tradition of being excellent recyclers up there.”
Eventually following the investigation in the Friendly City, Recyclops wanted to talk with the Harrisonburg City Council. Wise noted that this was coincidental, seeing how Staunton was in the process of discontinuing their city’s recycling service all while Recyclops had begun looking into Harrisonburg just miles up the road on I-81.
Soon, they were working with both municipalities.
In order for Recyclops to begin working in a new community, they first must get input and requests from residents and the public. They then reach out to council members of a potentially new municipality to begin talking about having the service available for use.
After all of that, community engagement begins.
“We start reaching out to advocates — the people who had contacted us requesting the service,” Wise said. “Then we outreach to multiple potential advocacy groups like schools, churches, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, environmental groups, so on and so forth.”
Recyclops Vice President of Marketing Paula Michelle Andrade explained that taking a community approach among customers and residents makes the service feel less “artificially pushed” on those who choose to use it.
“This is something that communities really want,” Andrade said. “All we’re doing is giving them that possibility to have access to this.”
Seeing how many in Waynesboro don’t have curbside recycling, Andrade explained that Recyclops wants to tackle the issue and provide relief for those who want to not just help the environment, but have fun doing it.
She also said that the feedback from those who have signed up has been wonderful.
“One of our biggest missions is not only to focus on the environmental problem, but also to focus on this idea of bringing happiness to new areas,” Andrade said. “The reality is when we approach a new area that hasn’t had access to recycling and we let them know that they will now have access to recycling, the reception is just paramount joy because people feel like they can become part of the solution — something that they’ve been wanting to have for a while but never thought they’d have access to.”
As previously mentioned, Recyclops’ goal is to have the service up and running in Waynesboro by September. Residents in support of the service can voice their support on the company’s website and through social media posts directed toward the company.
At the moment, the company hasn’t quiet reached its 100 signatures yet.
“We’re only about a quarter to a third of the way there in Waynesboro,” Wise said. “Being at a quarter of the way right now is fine. I anticipate as we do more outreach there … I think those numbers will increase dramatically.”
According to Wise, Recyclops is ready, waiting, and eager to recycle with Waynesboro residents.
“We are very excited to add Waynesboro as a market to our Shenandoah Valley ‘triangle,’” Wise said. “That being said, once we have those three markets up and running, we will be extending our service offerings out to a number of local municipalities [and] local population centers there.”