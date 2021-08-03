Company hoping to offer monthly recycling service in Waynesboro

“One of our biggest missions is not only to focus on the environmental problem, but also to focus on this idea of bringing happiness to new areas,” Andrade said. “The reality is when we approach a new area that hasn’t had access to recycling and we let them know that they will now have access to recycling, the reception is just paramount joy because people feel like they can become part of the solution — something that they’ve been wanting to have for a while but never thought they’d have access to.”

As previously mentioned, Recyclops’ goal is to have the service up and running in Waynesboro by September. Residents in support of the service can voice their support on the company’s website and through social media posts directed toward the company.

At the moment, the company hasn’t quiet reached its 100 signatures yet.

“We’re only about a quarter to a third of the way there in Waynesboro,” Wise said. “Being at a quarter of the way right now is fine. I anticipate as we do more outreach there … I think those numbers will increase dramatically.”

According to Wise, Recyclops is ready, waiting, and eager to recycle with Waynesboro residents.

“We are very excited to add Waynesboro as a market to our Shenandoah Valley ‘triangle,’” Wise said. “That being said, once we have those three markets up and running, we will be extending our service offerings out to a number of local municipalities [and] local population centers there.”

