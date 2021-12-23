Concerned residents create memorials, banners for Khaleesi Cuthriell throughout Waynesboro, neighboring communities

While Khaleesi Cuthriell is gone, her spirit lives on.
Khaleesi, a local child who would have turned four years old on Dec. 5, has not been seen since February.
As previously reported by The News Virginian, on Sept. 4, Middle River Regional Jail inmate Amanda Arey notified a jail officer that she had placed her daughter, Khaleesi Cuthriell, under the care of Candi Royer of Waynesboro in October of 2020.
Arey was told Royer placed Khaleesi with the child’s aunt or maternal grandmother in Covington, but county investigators discovered this didn’t happen.
Royer was reported missing on Sept. 3, but was soon later arrested in Western Pennsylvania alongside Travis Brown, a man wanted in five localities in Virginia for numerous charges, by the state’s police.
Royer and Brown have both since been charged with a single count of felony abuse and neglect of a child.
While local police continue to look for the body of the young girl, other local residents have taken action into their own hands to raise awareness of Khaleesi’s tragedy and remember a life taken too soon.
Crystal Riddle, a concerned local grandmother, took to the internet and organized the growing Facebook group “JUSTICE 4 KHALEESI HOPE CUTHRIELL” to begin telling the girl’s story to her fellow local residents.
“Nobody was [there] to back her up,” Riddle said. “She was abused. Something could’ve prevented this if more people would’ve stood out.”
While Riddle didn’t know Khaleesi personally, the thought of something similar happening to her grandchild, or any other child, is something she said she simply can’t tolerate.
“Even if there is justice for her, no child should slip through the cracks or be abused,” Riddle said. “I have a four-month-old granddaughter. I look at her and I’m, like, ‘If anyone ever hurt her, I would die.’ That could be my granddaughter down the road. I don’t want that to happen to any child.”
To raise awareness to Khaleesi in the community, Riddle and other members of the Facebook group have begun erecting memorials and banners throughout the Valley’s SAW region.
The first of which was a Cross memorial, which is located near the stop sign at the intersection of Cattles Scales and White Bridge roads in Waynesboro.
All in the community are invited to leave a gift at the memorial. Some have already left flowers, toys, and stuffed animals, among other things.
To raise money for the banners and memorials, Riddle and other members of the group recently hosted a bake sale, with all of the profits going directly to remembering Khaleesi.
“As of right now, we were able to raise quite a bit from the bake sale to be able to purchase more banners and put away funds towards her memorial,” said Joy Caledonia, another member of the Facebook group. “There’s two banners in Waynesboro, and there’s a memorial in Waynesboro and Verona. Members of the group also have signs in their yards and such. We are trying to get some more banners and signs so we can put them in areas not touched yet, like Staunton, downtown Staunton, Fishersville, etc …”
The Verona memorial is located outside the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, which group member Erin Landes helped create at the beginning of December.
Landes, like Riddle, wanted to spread awareness of Khaleesi, being a concerned mother of two, herself.
“I have a six-year-old and a three-year-old son,” Landes said. “I just can’t let it go. She had nobody and she deserved so much more.”
In Verona, Lieutenant Leslie Snyder of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said everyone in the community is welcome to leave a gift or memento for Khaleesi so long as they are respectful of the monument and property.
“All that we ask is we do not want any kind of graffiti — anything that would deface the property out here,” Snyder said. “They can leave whatever they want. People have dropped off teddy bears, flowers, a little baby doll, anything they would think that that little girl would like.”
Snyder believes seeing this memorial created, as well as others, helps keep hope alive for Khaleesi. She also said those raising awareness of what happened to Khaleesi have her full support.
“We in Augusta County, Staunton, Waynesboro — I like to think of us as a really tight-knit community,” Snyder said. “When something tragic like this happens, everybody pulls together. You can see the outpour of support for this little girl, whether they know her or don’t know her.”
For Riddle, she wants to see the memorials stay up “forever” and said that “there won’t be [any] comfort until she’s back,” and has been properly laid to rest with a proper funeral.
“I just hope everybody sticks together and doesn’t let this happen to [any] other kid,” Riddle said. “There should be justice for her.”
Landes added she and some other members of the Facebook group have even discussed raising enough money to purchase banners that can be displayed on I-81 and I-64 to raise further awareness to those who are still unaware of what happened to the local girl.
“There’s so many people in this area that don’t even know,” Landes said. “We’ve talked to several people about trying to organize stuff and they have no idea about her. They know nothing. We’re not going to stop. She deserves every bit of it.”