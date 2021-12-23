Concerned residents create memorials, banners for Khaleesi Cuthriell throughout Waynesboro, neighboring communities

“As of right now, we were able to raise quite a bit from the bake sale to be able to purchase more banners and put away funds towards her memorial,” said Joy Caledonia, another member of the Facebook group. “There’s two banners in Waynesboro, and there’s a memorial in Waynesboro and Verona. Members of the group also have signs in their yards and such. We are trying to get some more banners and signs so we can put them in areas not touched yet, like Staunton, downtown Staunton, Fishersville, etc …”

The Verona memorial is located outside the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, which group member Erin Landes helped create at the beginning of December.

Landes, like Riddle, wanted to spread awareness of Khaleesi, being a concerned mother of two, herself.

“I have a six-year-old and a three-year-old son,” Landes said. “I just can’t let it go. She had nobody and she deserved so much more.”

In Verona, Lieutenant Leslie Snyder of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said everyone in the community is welcome to leave a gift or memento for Khaleesi so long as they are respectful of the monument and property.