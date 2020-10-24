Congressman Ben Cline, Del. John Avoli canvass in Waynesboro

Following his morning in Waynesboro, Cline was scheduled to canvas in Roanoke later Saturday afternoon. With only 10 days until the election, Cline said he will be out almost everyday encouraging people to vote.

“I’m excited to be on the ballot with the president and Daniel Gade, who are doing a great job fighting for our shared conservative values,” Cline said.

Cline added that this election had been a little different because the president is on the ballot, which is a first for his political career.

“It definitely creates a lot of attention around the race,” he said. “There are a lot more resources put into this campaign, but over these past 11 races, I’ve always had to work hard to turn out voters because it’s either state house, state senator or governor.”

Avoli said it was a pleasure to go door to door with Cline Saturday morning.

“I’m proud to support Ben obviously and proud to support the city of Waynesboro as a delegate,” he said.

Early in-person voting continues in Waynesboro and Augusta County until Saturday. Hours for both locations are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both locations will also be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting.

All polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, which is Election Day.

