Congressman Ben Cline, Del. John Avoli canvass in Waynesboro

Congressman Ben Cline and Del. John Avoli spent their Saturday morning going door to door speaking with Waynesboro residents about the upcoming election.
Cline, the representative for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, is seeking re-election for the position on Nov. 3. He faces Democrat challenger Nicholas Betts.
He and Avoli gathered with other volunteers at the Waynesboro Republican Party Committee Headquarters before heading out to speak with nearby residents during a Get Out the Vote rally.
“This is where it all gets done,” Cline said. “We’ll continue to make sure that we knock the doors necessary to get people out to vote to win here in the city of Waynesboro and help turn Virginia red.”
Dwight Williams, vice chairman of the 6th district republican central region, kicked off the morning by opening in prayer before driving to a separate location to speak with residents in another precinct.
“Let’s go get Cline reelected!” Williams said.
Before the walk, Cline said campaigning had been going well and that he gets a good reception knocking on doors.
“I’m optimistic, but we never take anything for granted,” Cline said. “We always run through the tape at the end of the race, and that’s the way I’ve always ran.”
Following his morning in Waynesboro, Cline was scheduled to canvas in Roanoke later Saturday afternoon. With only 10 days until the election, Cline said he will be out almost everyday encouraging people to vote.
“I’m excited to be on the ballot with the president and Daniel Gade, who are doing a great job fighting for our shared conservative values,” Cline said.
Cline added that this election had been a little different because the president is on the ballot, which is a first for his political career.
“It definitely creates a lot of attention around the race,” he said. “There are a lot more resources put into this campaign, but over these past 11 races, I’ve always had to work hard to turn out voters because it’s either state house, state senator or governor.”
Avoli said it was a pleasure to go door to door with Cline Saturday morning.
“I’m proud to support Ben obviously and proud to support the city of Waynesboro as a delegate,” he said.
Early in-person voting continues in Waynesboro and Augusta County until Saturday. Hours for both locations are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both locations will also be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting.
All polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, which is Election Day.
