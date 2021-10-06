Congressman Ben Cline says infrastructure bill needs to focus more on rural areas while visiting Augusta County farm

The trip to Augusta County comes as Congress discusses spending bills worth trillions of dollars. Thompson said less than $100 million of the bill focuses on rural America, and zero dollars are dedicated to agriculture.

Cline said among the things spending needed to be prioritized was the transportation of products from farms.

“Less than 15% of the funds in this infrastructure bill are for roads and bridges. You’re not going to be able to sell a commodity off a farm if you can’t get it to market,” Cline said. “We need a focus on spending that reflects rural constituencies, and we don’t have that right now.”

Garber discussed several issues with the congressmen, including fluctuation of prices, staffing, and the importance of proper land conservation.

“When I was a kid, Virginia Tech told you to build a dairy down by the stream. They didn’t know any better,” Garber said of how the views around land conservation have evolved. “It doesn’t mean they were bad people. You can go down to Montgomery County and see old dairy farms built down by the stream. And guess what? The pipe comes out of the farm and into the stream. It doesn’t mean they were bad; it’s what they knew. But if you know better, then shame on you if you don’t do better.”

