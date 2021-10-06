Congressman Ben Cline says infrastructure bill needs to focus more on rural areas while visiting Augusta County farm

WEYERS CAVE — Congressman Ben Cline paid a trip to an Augusta County farm on Wednesday morning as a part of an agriculture tour of the Shenandoah Valley with the Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee Glenn Thompson.
Cline, R-Botetourt, and Thompson, R-Pa., toured Cave View Farms in Weyers Cave, a dairy farm co-owned by the Augusta County Board of Supervisors chairman Gerald Garber.
“They need to see what’s going on. They hear so much from everybody, lobbying from every which way, they just need to walk out here and see what’s going on out here in the real world,” Garber said of the importance of federal politicians visiting local farms.
The two lawmakers said the visit allowed them to gain knowledge of rural areas ahead of the writing of a new farm bill in 2023. The current farm bill, titled the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, expires in 2023.
Thompson said tours like Wednesday’s allow the agriculture committee to workshop the next farm bill accurately, which he said is generally a bipartisan process.
“You don’t want us writing a farm bill using the intellectual capacity of inside the beltway,” Thompson said. “We need the voices here in Virginia as we do in all of our states. Our number one industry in almost all of our states is agriculture.”
The trip to Augusta County comes as Congress discusses spending bills worth trillions of dollars. Thompson said less than $100 million of the bill focuses on rural America, and zero dollars are dedicated to agriculture.
Cline said among the things spending needed to be prioritized was the transportation of products from farms.
“Less than 15% of the funds in this infrastructure bill are for roads and bridges. You’re not going to be able to sell a commodity off a farm if you can’t get it to market,” Cline said. “We need a focus on spending that reflects rural constituencies, and we don’t have that right now.”
Garber discussed several issues with the congressmen, including fluctuation of prices, staffing, and the importance of proper land conservation.
“When I was a kid, Virginia Tech told you to build a dairy down by the stream. They didn’t know any better,” Garber said of how the views around land conservation have evolved. “It doesn’t mean they were bad people. You can go down to Montgomery County and see old dairy farms built down by the stream. And guess what? The pipe comes out of the farm and into the stream. It doesn’t mean they were bad; it’s what they knew. But if you know better, then shame on you if you don’t do better.”