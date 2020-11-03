Congressman Ben Cline wins second term in Virginia's 6th district

HARRISONBURG — Virginia's incumbent 6th district congressman Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, won his second two-year term in a landslide vote in Tuesday's General Election.

Cline held a watch party Tuesday night at Capital Ale House in Harrisonburg with about 100 supporters.

"I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for your faith in my for the last 2 years," Cline said on Tuesday night. "We are truly blessed to live in the greatest district in the greatest Commonwealth and the greatest country on Earth."

Cline was expected to cruise to victory in the district that's leaned Republican for more than a decade.

He previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years, and worked for the district's previous representative, Bob Goodlatte, for 8 years.

Cline was challenged by Democrat Nicholas Betts, a 30-year-old law clerk from Lexington. Betts previously ran for the Democratic nomination in 2018 to fill the 24th District House of Delegates seat, but was unsuccessful.

Cline thanked Betts on Tuesday night for running a campaign on the issues and not "wallowing in the mud that is thrown around so many campaigns in this country."