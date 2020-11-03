Congressman Ben Cline wins second term in Virginia's 6th district

HARRISONBURG — Virginia's incumbent 6th district congressman Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, won his second two-year term in a landslide vote in Tuesday's General Election.
Cline held a watch party Tuesday night at Capital Ale House in Harrisonburg with about 100 supporters.
"I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for your faith in my for the last 2 years," Cline said on Tuesday night. "We are truly blessed to live in the greatest district in the greatest Commonwealth and the greatest country on Earth."
Cline was expected to cruise to victory in the district that's leaned Republican for more than a decade.
He previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years, and worked for the district's previous representative, Bob Goodlatte, for 8 years.
Cline was challenged by Democrat Nicholas Betts, a 30-year-old law clerk from Lexington. Betts previously ran for the Democratic nomination in 2018 to fill the 24th District House of Delegates seat, but was unsuccessful.
Cline thanked Betts on Tuesday night for running a campaign on the issues and not "wallowing in the mud that is thrown around so many campaigns in this country."
According to campaign finance information from Virginia's Public Access Project, Cline largely outraised his opponent — reporting more than $833,000 raised in comparison to Betts $52,792.
The 6th district covers most the Shenandoah Valley including the counties of Amherst, Augusta, Bath, Botetourt, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Staunton, Waynesboro, and portions of Bedford and Roanoke counties.
With 240 out of 248 precincts reporting across the district, Cline received nearly 70% of overall votes, 183,844 total, in comparison to Betts more than 30% with 86,411 votes.
According to unofficial election results available Tuesday night, in Augusta County, voters favored Cline with a more than 77% majority, while Betts received nearly 23%. In Waynesboro, Cline's victory margin was more narrow than Betts, 56.47% to 43.38%, respectively.
Cline said Tuesday night that he will continue to work across the aisle for the 6th district and that he won't abandon the Constitution.
"Whether it's I-81, whether it's farmer's ag issues, whether it's higher education or government reform — I will continue working for the people of the 6th district each and every day, and I can't wait to get back to work on behalf of the the district up in Washington," Cline said.
