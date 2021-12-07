Conservationists plant 300 trees in Churchville to keep Whiskey Creek clean

Until a few weeks ago, however, Bobby and Jeanne were not at all certain that their vision would become reality. The couple is in the process of placing a conservation easement on their farm so that it would remain undeveloped forever. Extinguishing development rights in perpetuity on a piece of property by placing legal stipulations on a deed can often be accomplished quite easily, unless there are conflicts with county rules and regulations.

For Jeanne and Bobby, there was such a wrinkle on the portion of their farm that borders Rt. 42 – that same piece of land that by high noon on Saturday had 300 baby trees. Although the 57 acres along the road of their 150-acre farm looks like the pasture on the rest of their agricultural operation, on paper things were more complicated. Every locality in Virginia is required to have something called a comprehensive planning map that lays out the vision for how the county plans to grow and develop in the future. Some areas are designated for future houses or businesses for instance and some are designated to stay as farms. Because it is desirable to have growth occur where there are services such as public water and sewer, areas in proximity to public utilities are targeted as having the potential for future growth if a landowner wanted to develop the land.