Conservationists plant 300 trees in Churchville to keep Whiskey Creek clean

CHURCHVILLE — This past Saturday, Bobby Whitescarver and his wife Jeanne Hoffman gathered a group of nearly 40 volunteers to plant trees, not only for the future of their Churchville farm, but for a cleaner Chesapeake Bay.
As a result of the newly-planted trees as well as other best management practices they have instituted, the couple’s cow-calf operation, Whiskey Creek Angus, is now not only going to produce fine beef cattle, but it is also going to produce clean water.
Until a few weeks ago, however, Bobby and Jeanne were not at all certain that their vision would become reality. The couple is in the process of placing a conservation easement on their farm so that it would remain undeveloped forever. Extinguishing development rights in perpetuity on a piece of property by placing legal stipulations on a deed can often be accomplished quite easily, unless there are conflicts with county rules and regulations.
For Jeanne and Bobby, there was such a wrinkle on the portion of their farm that borders Rt. 42 – that same piece of land that by high noon on Saturday had 300 baby trees. Although the 57 acres along the road of their 150-acre farm looks like the pasture on the rest of their agricultural operation, on paper things were more complicated. Every locality in Virginia is required to have something called a comprehensive planning map that lays out the vision for how the county plans to grow and develop in the future. Some areas are designated for future houses or businesses for instance and some are designated to stay as farms. Because it is desirable to have growth occur where there are services such as public water and sewer, areas in proximity to public utilities are targeted as having the potential for future growth if a landowner wanted to develop the land.
Running along Rt. 42 is an underground water line. That means in the future that line could serve houses and so the official comprehensive planning map designated that area as a good place for a number of small housing lots. To Bobby and Jeanne, this didn’t make sense for them personally, or for the county, or for everybody downstream.
As a result, in order to put an easement on the entire farm, they had to stand before both the Augusta County Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors and ask the future planning map be changed so they could add those 57 acres to the rest of their farm and make it hands off for development forever.
It was a no-brainer as both boards voted unanimously to change the map, leaving the couple free to place an easement on their entire farm. The decision was a win for Bobby and Jeanne, the county taxpayers, future generations of family farmers, and everyone taking a sip of water downstream. In other words, they were going to plant trees, not houses.
That left Bobby, a retired soil scientist, award-winning writer, part-time university professor, and conservationist, and his wife Jeanne, a ninth-generation Valley farmer and conservationist, ready to push onward with gusto as they turn their farm into what they call “a powerhouse for ecosystem services.”
Whiskey Creek Angus produces wholesome food as well as clean air, wildlife habitat, and most importantly clean water. The water on their farm ultimately drains into the Middle River, which becomes the South Fork of the Shenandoah, which eventually becomes the Potomac River that winds up in the Chesapeake Bay.
With the help of three funding sources: the South River DuPont Settlement Fund, Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District and the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, the couple has already fenced off one mile of stream so livestock are excluded from the river. They have also built one mile of external farm fencing and laid a mile of pipe to cattle watering stations so that livestock don’t have to get into the stream to drink and dirty the water in the process.
Saturday’s tree planting was the next step in powering up the clean water machine on the farm. Altogether, Bobby and Jeanne will, with the help from Conservation Services, one of the leading tree planting businesses in the Valley, plant 3,000 trees across nine acres.
The Whiskey Creek Angus tree-planting extravaganza kicked off on one acre where almost 40 volunteers planted 300 trees in about two and a half hours to create a riparian buffer along a small tributary of Whiskey Creek. The pasture along Rt. 42 has a small unnamed tributary going through it. Through his blog, “Getting More on the Ground,” Bobby asked for suggestions as to a name for the small stream. The winning name was Rye Branch and the source spring for the stream became Swizzle Stick Seep. The reason of course for the names is that the water flows into Whiskey Creek, which then joins Jennings Branch and flows into the Middle River.
Planting trees and shrubs along watercourses does many positive things. The roots anchor the stream bank, keeping sediment and pollutants from washing into the water, especially during times of flood. As the trees grow, they also shade the water, keeping it from getting too hot. The cooler water provides better habitat and is richer in oxygen. The trees provide food and shelter for wildlife and when the leaves fall into the stream they complete the food chain for the tiny organisms in the stream that feed on them. In fact, a tree-lined stream is eight times more capable of removing pollutants than a bare-banked stream!
The idea of crowd sourcing the first stage of the tree planting was to create converts to the “gospel of a good riparian buffer.” The day began with basic instruction on how to plant a young tree where each of the 300 five-foot wooden stakes had already been placed. Three species of shrubs – Arrowwood Viburnum, Downy Serviceberry, and Shadblow Serviceberry – were planted on each side of Rye Branch. Further back in the field, three species of trees – Sycamore, Black Willow, and Black Walnut – were planted.
Bobby demonstrated how to dig a hole, situate the young tree so that its roots will attach to the soil, place a five-foot tall plastic tree shelter over it (to protect the trees from deer), pound in the wooden stake to support the shelter, and finally to place a mesh over the top of the shelter to keep birds from flying down in the shelter and perishing.
Volunteers then split into teams, grabbed their tools of choice – shovels, mattocks, and mallets – and fanned out over the acre to get to work on the future riparian buffer.
The eager conservationists ranged in age from about three to pushing 80. Several of the participants were James Madison University students taking Natural Resources Management under Professor Whitescarver.
By all accounts, the students were enjoying the activity. “This has been a good experience. I like engaging with the community,” said Caleb Bland, while he wielded a shovel.
Also shoveling on the other side of a tree hole was JMU student Cooper Pflug. “I have never done anything like this, but I like the hands-on experience that revolves around clean water,” he said.
It did not take long for the teams of planters to get the hang of the project. Faster than one could imagine every stake had a tree, a green plastic shelter and a netting cap on the top. Soon everyone retired to the barn for lunch and refreshment.
In the coming days, Conservation Services will return to plant 2,700 more trees on eight additional acres at Whiskey Creek, but already the future seemed brighter and the air a little cleaner from Swizzle Stick Seep all the way to the Chesapeake Bay. As for the tired but happy tree planters, as they left Whiskey Creek Acres and fanned out across the countryside it was hoped that the “gospel of the riparian buffer” would flow downstream to other communities where more trees would soon go in the ground.